Lynx Engineering Ireland has been appointed by Netherlands-based Safertractors as the Irish importer and distributor for the company’s Agribumper range of variable front weight and tractor bumper products.

Lynx will debut the Agribumper range at this year’s Balmoral Show. The products on display will include examples from the Agribumper Base-Line, Fronthitch-Line and Weight-Line product groups.

Both ranges have been designed to give other road users more visual awareness of a tractor on the road, particularly its width by means of daytime running lights, indicators, width marker poles and reflector chevrons.

The Base-Line system is designed to fit around a tractor’s front linkage, leaving the arms free to be used for implement lifting and carrying.

The framework also accepts special add-on weights to ballast the tractor front axle for better in-field traction and performance. Weights available range from 350kg to 1,000kg for medium-sized tractors in the 100hp to 240hp class.

Meanwhile, the Fronthitch-Line is a new, compact, steel-encased, 65-litre toolbox weight fitted to the tractor’s front linkage.

Ideally, suited to tractors anywhere between 100hp and 500hp, weight options range from 400kg up to 1,000kg in 200kg increments.