CNH and Maschio have announced a new agreement for the distribution of New Holland branded mowers, tedders and rakes in Europe.

CNH and Maschio Gaspardo have announced a new cooperation and licensing agreement for the distribution and supply of New Holland branded mowers, mower conditioners, tedders and rakes in Europe, including parts supply and service.

CNH says the aim of this new partnership with Maschio Gaspardo, which will handle the distribution and supply of this New Holland branded equipment, is to ensure that New Holland customers continue to receive hay and forage solutions, along with enhanced support and service.

This agreement appears to reinforce New Holland’s plans to push on with grass equipment, however, the same doesn’t appear to be the case for the tillage equipment.

Following the 2024 sale of the Kongskilde and Overum brands, it’s understood that CNH recently finished up the distribution of certain tillage products, such as disc harrows and subsoilers, which it had also been sourcing from Maschio since the end of 2020.