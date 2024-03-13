Massey Ferguson has announced that it has achieved ISO 14001 certification for its environmental management system at its Beauvais tractor factory in France.

AGCO, the parent company behind Massey Ferguson (MF), has announced that it has achieved ISO 14001 certification for its environmental management system (EMS) at its Beauvais tractor factory in France.

The site is Massey Ferguson's global centre of excellence for the design and manufacturing of its tractors.

ISO certification is a seal of approval from a third-party body that a company runs to one of the international standards developed and published by the International Organization for Standardisation (ISO).

ISO 14001 is an internationally agreed standard that provides companies with a framework to help identify, monitor and control their environmental performance through efficient resource consumption, waste minimisation and impacts reduction, based on their own priorities and target.

MF was awarded the certification at the end of January 2024 by Apave.

MF was awarded the certification at the end of January 2024 by Apave.

“We are committed to setting near-term operations-wide emission reductions. Achieving ISO 14001 certification helps advance sustainable practices across all areas of our footprint, including water, waste, energy and emissions,” said vice-president and managing director MF Europe and Middle East Thierry Lhotte.

“By developing a formal EMS that is ISO 14001 certified, our dealers, distributors and end customers can be assured that we’re complying to best practices that manage and minimise our impact on the environment, as well as provide customers with solutions to support their transition to more sustainable practices.

"It is an important accomplishment and the direct result of the commitment and hard work by our teams.”