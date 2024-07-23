McConnel has introduced two new Power Arm ranges; namely the 72-Series and the heavier-duty 77-Series. Both feature a 70hp hydraulic system, with reach options from 5.5m to 7m.

According to the manufacturer, both series include an optional, integrated debris blower, located within the rear guard, which clears roadside debris and helps cooling, by drawing in cool air over the pumps and tank. Other new features include LED lighting, a redesigned hydraulic tank, a two-piece rear guard for easy service access and a polypropylene top cover, to prevent debris and moisture from accessing.

As standard, both come with the British-based manufacturer’s in-house designed 70hp gear hydraulic system, featuring a 180-litre hydraulic tank, high-capacity oil cooler, electric rotor control and Soft-Start rotor engagement. The 77-Series also includes larger-diameter pivot pins, which McConnel says allow for a 48% increase in bush area. An 85hp hydraulic system is available as an option for the 77-Series, for those after more power.

Optional integrated debris blower is protected within rear guard.

Reach

Both series are available with 5.5m and 6m straight arms, as well as 6.5m and 7m telescopic arms. Additionally, a 5.5m and 6m Variable Forward Reach (VFR) option is available for both. Standard equipment on both includes the Hy-Reach arm geometry, parallel arm geometry and 100 degrees of Power Slew.

Three proportional electric control packages are offered: motion control, evolution control and the flagship revolution control system, which can be paired with McConnel’s Easy Drive System (EDS) for hands-free mowing.

The firm says that all models are built on a heavy-duty mainframe and can be specified with three-point linkage, four-point hitch, or five-point axle-mounting options. They can be fitted to tractors over 80hp and 4,000kg, depending on specification and reach.

Manufactured at McConnel’s Ludlow facility, the 72-Series and 77-Series are compatible with a range of attachments, including 1.2m, 1.5m and 1.6m flail heads, saw heads, rotary heads and cutter bars. Both series are now available to order.

The 77-Series Power Arms features larger-diameter pivot pins, allowing for a 48% increase in bush area.