This immaculate two-wheel drive 1995 Massey Ferguson 390T, with just 2,692 hours on the clock, sold for €59,150 (£50,000).

Over 50 lots of vintage and classic tractors, along with a rare collection of historical vehicles, went under the hammer at the Manor Park Farm Collection auction in England. Hosted by Cheffins, the sale took place on Saturday, 29 June, in Lincolnshire.

A strong trade for well-maintained examples saw bidding reach €59,150 (£50,000) for an excellent, two-wheel drive 1995 Massey Ferguson 390T, with just 2,692 hours on the clock.

A similarly aged and low-hour 1996 Massey Ferguson 372, fitted with a Trima loader, topped out at €40,220 (£34,000).

Classic Fords continue to grow in popularity, with a four-wheel drive 1988 Ford 7610 making €36,680 (£31,000) and a 1990 Ford 5610, with just 1,603 hours, knocked down at €31,950 (£27,000).

A rare commemorative edition two-wheel drive Case 1594, described as being in excellent condition with all the decals still visible, made an impressive €18,340 (£15,500).

A strong selection of Fordsons were also offered at the sale, with the pick of them, an unusual Fordson E27N DG4 half-track, making €11,830 (£10,000).

Outside of the tractors, the top price on the day of €70,990 (£60,000) was paid for a rare 1918 Latil lorry.

This was originally used by the French military and was one of the first vehicles to be fitted with four-wheel drive and four-wheel steer.

A strong line-up of plant machinery included a Caterpillar D9G dozer, which made €36,680 (£31,000), and a Ruston Bucyrus RB22 ICD dragline that fetched €12,420 (£10,500). Two classic JCB loading shovels were in demand, with a JCB 112 making €16,560 (£14,000) and a JCB 114 finishing at €13,600 (£11,500). All prices listed were subject to commission. Bill King, chairman at Cheffins, said the sale was a great example of how modern classics continue to be in high demand.

“The strong trade for classic tractors appears unabated, with collectors prepared to pay premium prices for good low-hour examples in original condition.”

