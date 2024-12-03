Last week, Munster Technological University (MTU) Tralee held a Sustainable Slurry Solutions event drawing together over 70 attendees across two days.
The event marked a collaboration between Vogelsang Ireland and MTU’s fourth-year Year Agricultural Engineering students, with the initiative to educate local farmers, contractors and agricultural dealers, as well as MTU staff, on the latest in sustainable slurry management practices in Ireland.
The event provided participants with insights into slurry technologies, including Vogelsang’s ExaCut ECQ heavy duty macerator, XSplit slurry separator, and the SyreN acidification system.
Hands-on demonstrations were offered, particularly on how to operate and maintain slurry macerators.
The event provided participants with insights into slurry technologies, including Vogelsang’s ExaCut ECQ heavy-duty macerator, XSplit slurry separator, and the SyreN acidification system.
