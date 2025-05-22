The range is available in both mechanical self-levelling and non-self-levelling versions, and is engineered to fit tractors ranging from 80hp to 180hp.

Quicke has officially launched its new N-series front-loader range, specifically designed for utility and used tractors.

Quicke says the N-series was designed with visibility and simplicity in mind. Optimised for clear sightlines, the N-series is simple to operate, with intuitive controls and a low-positioned parallel bar for enhanced visibility. The new N-series will fit in-between the manufacturer’s existing entry-level X and higher-spec Q series. According to the manufacturer, it basically comes with the strength of the Q-series without any of the extra features.

Customers have a choice of either the QM-command or QE-command control systems, as well as options of Live3, LoaderLight, Q-Lock and SelectoFix.

The N-series comes equipped with a variety of features, including a hydraulic multicoupler, SoftDrive suspension for smooth operation and a third function as standard, with the option of a fourth.

“With the N-series, we have returned to the essentials, focusing on what truly matters for farmers, reliability, simplicity, and efficiency,” said Cyril Thibaut, product manager at Quicke.