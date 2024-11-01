Kuhn displayed its latest GF 8703 eight rotor tedder at SIMA Show this year. Although similar to its predecessor, the GF 8712, the main updates are a new Headland Lift Control (HLC) system and the new Optitedd rotor. The GF8703 offers a total working width of 8.7m.

Kuhn’s new stronger Optitedd rotor is now fitted on all models with eight or more rotors. Starting with the GF8703, the new heavy duty rotors measure 1.5m diameter and gain their strength and rigidity by means of a pressed steel crown plate. At the same time tine arms have also strengthened and help reduce vibrations.

The new Optitedd rotor gains its strength and rigidity by means of a pressed steel crown plate.

Kuhn is quoting double the service life with its new 10mm tines, each of which see four large 80mm coils. Each tine has a deflector plate to prevent crop build up as well as hold it in place if or when one breaks. These rotor updates are said to follow through on smaller models after 2023.

The new HLC system allows the centre rotors to be lifted at least 50cm from the ground and outer rotors even further in less than five seconds, improving both speed and manoeuvrability.