The company was well-known for was its low centre of gravity tanker, where the axle was placed through the tanker to shift the centre of gravity lower than a stepped axle version.

Liquidators were officially appointed by creditors to Northern Ireland slurry tanker manufacturer OBE Waste & Agri Engineering Ltd. Formal documentation shows that a liquidator was appointed to the Armagh-based company in June 2023. The company was also wound up voluntarily around the same period.

Headed up by the Hyland family, the company was based in Donacloney, Craigavon, Co Armagh. It was responsible for manufacturing OBE Agri trailers, Slurry-TEK tankers, slurry handling equipment, and Masterburn waste incinerators. In agricultural circles, it largely specialised in slurry tankers.

OBE was a wholly owned family business until 2011, when it was incorporated to OBE Waste & Agri Engineering Ltd, manufacturing equipment for the agricultural, construction and waste industries.