A total of 382 new tractors were registered in the Republic of Ireland during the month of January, according to the latest data from the Farm Tractor and Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA). This is an 11% drop on the corresponding period in 2024.

Although the sluggish start comes as no major surprise following on from 2024 results, the FTMTA cited the recent storm Éowyn as also having had a negative impact on results. It said the storm affected commercial activities across parts of rural Ireland for more than 10 days in January.

County Cork continued to deliver the highest number of new tractor registrations at 54 units for the year-to-date, while Tipperary was ranked in second place with 45 units, followed by Galway at 28 units.

The counties with the lowest number of new tractor registrations were Cavan, Leitrim and Sligo, each recording four new registrations, followed by Longford (three) and the lowest in Wicklow (two).

Powerband

The most popular power band was the 161hp to 200hp category, which accounted for 28% of all new tractor registrations in January 2025.

Registrations of tractors in the power band between 100hp and 140hp decreased by 4.67% in January 2025 compared with 2024. The over-200hp category accounted for 12.57% of all new tractors, similar to January 2024.

The monthly average tractor horsepower figure for January 2025 increased to 156hp, up from 152hp in January 2024. The largest tractor registered in Ireland in January 2025 was rated at 411hp.

The FTMTA data shows that 194 imported used tractors were registered for the first time in Ireland in January 2025, eight fewer than in January 2024.

Northern Ireland

The Agricultural Engineers Association (AEA) figures show that there were 28 new tractors registered in Northern Ireland in January, down 40% from 47 units registered during the same month last year.

The AEA figures also show that a total of 462 new tractors were registered for the whole of the UK in January, 3% lower than in January 2024. This represents the slowest start to the year since 1999 and 20% below the seasonal average.

The association said a relatively strong December may be partly to blame, in addition to the fact that the opening couple of months always tend to be quiet for new registrations.