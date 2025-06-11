The new range now comes with a ‘chevron style’ side panel design.

SlurryKat has launched its new design generation three range of mobile nurse tanks to complement its range of tanks first introduced in 2015.

This new range continues to use the same size options as the previous generation, but now comes with a ‘chevron style’ side panel design that it says adds more strength to the machine.

SlurryKat notes it has redesigned and improved the chassis making it stronger. The manufacturer has also fitted a new Doda AFI high pressure pump on the drawbar, available as an option, on the new models.

The generation three range uses 45m3, 65m3, 85m3, 100m3, 120m3, 150m3 and the big 200m3 capacity machines.

Optional extras include the integrated umbilical headland management system on the umbilical pump, which allows the slurry flow to the field to be completely halted during headland turns with no time limit, preventing excess application.

'Big step'

SlurryKat CEO and principal design engineer Garth Cairns said: “This new range of nurse tanks really takes a big step into providing stronger machines that are also cleaner emptying.

"We fit the new models, as standard, with a new-style sump, which improves suction and flow to the pump. It also gives great protection against stones and debris that may be in the slurry.”

Prices for the new machines start with the basic 45m3 model at £25,950 (€30,650 approx.) plus VAT.

“However, it’s the new design sides of these new nurse tanks that really set them apart from others on the market.

"Looking at the tank itself, the sides have taken on a new chevron style, very similar to the bellows of an accordion. That type of design is the very first of its type on the market. It’s subtle, yet not very pronounced.

"We chose to use special high-tensile steel to manufacture this new design and the use of laser cutting, press-formed sheet metal gives us that zig-zag design of side.

“The advantages of this type of design, when used as the tank sides, means we no longer have to use bracing from the floor to the sides, and along the sides, to give the structure its strength. The sides are now made from 5mm thick steel.

“The inside of the tank itself is very clean-lined, with no confined areas for silage, straw or slurry to catch on and build up.

"This also helps prevent erosion. With this design the tank empties clean every time. The high flow passage from behind the wheels to the front of the wheels is enhanced with a pipe that is 500mm diameter.

“It is a common problem on other nurse tanks that use smaller pipes, when sediment, such as sawdust, can gather in this area and block the flow. We have continued using that high-flow pipe right through all our nurse tanks from the very first-generation models,” he said.

