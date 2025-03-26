Trimble and PTx Trimble have just announced the availability of Trimble IonoGuard, which is designed to improve RTK GNSS positioning performance during solar storm events

Trimble and PTx Trimble have just announced the availability of Trimble IonoGuard for the precision agriculture industry.

The companies say that IonoGuard is a next-generation technology engineered to enhance RTK GNSS signal tracking and hardware positioning performance.

IonoGuard helps ensure more reliable and accurate positioning by reducing the risk of signal loss and maintaining signal integrity during challenging ionospheric conditions.

Trimble is obviously well-known in agriculture and machinery circles for its technologies in positioning, modeling and data analytics, while PTx Trimble is the joint venture between AGCO and Trimble, which provides precision agriculture solutions.

According to the two parties, every 11 years, solar activity peaks, causing ionospheric disturbances such as scintillation and signal noise that can result in unreliable positioning.

It says that Solar Cycle 25, which began in 2024 and is expected to last through 2026, could pose significant challenges with the potential for global disruptions.

While solar cycle disturbances are a phenomenon noticed by few in most occurrences, high-precision RTK GNSS users in equatorial regions are regularly impacted by solar activity year-round, inflicting costly interruptions on agricultural operations.

Validation

“There was no question when asked if we wanted to test IonoGuard,” said general manager, sales and marketing, of Vantage Australia Michael Munro.

“Knowing we can better weather the next major solar storm with less risk for signal loss and improved signal availability and precision during such a disturbance provides peace of mind knowing we can still get the work done.”

“The solar storm experienced in May 2024 put IonoGuard to the test and, based on feedback from our beta testers like Vantage Australia, demonstrated the value of this technology to enable uninterrupted work in the midst of significant solar activity,” said vice-president product and customer experience at PTx Trimble Andrew Sunderman.

“When a solar storm hits, work might be stopped due to signal loss, resulting in downtime, increased labour costs and potentially wasted inputs during planting and spraying. We’re extremely proud to offer a solution that truly minimizes this risk by decreasing downtime, reducing costs for the farmer and keeping the agriculture industry up and running all day, every day.”

Availability

Trimble IonoGuard is available on the PTx Trimble NAV-900™ guidance controller via the latest PTx Trimble Precision-IQ firmware release and Trimble base stations that support the ProPoint GNSS positioning engine, sold and distributed by PTx Trimble.