Kelum left school at the age of 15 and has built up a sizeable business for himself with modern equipment in recent years.

This week’s Young Stock Podcast sees us catch up with Co Tipperary man Kelum Harrington.

Kelum is going on 25 years of age and is an agricultural contractor based close to Nenagh.

He left school at the age of 15 and has built up a sizeable business for himself with modern equipment in recent years.

Starting off with a McConell hedge-cutter, Kelum has since branched into zero grazing, slurry spreading and bale chasing and has just added a McHale Fusion 4+ to his business.

His first tractor was a John Deere 6150R, which he purchased in 2019. He still runs this tractor, which has since clocked up over 18,000 hours, and hasn’t seen a spanner.

Kelum tells us about how he set up his business, the challenges associated and offers some insights into the business.

Slurry is his main business, from umbilical work to spreading with his fleet of large slurry tankers. Kelum said he has work for his six tractors all year.

We want to make this podcast work for you and we’re always open to feedback and suggestions. We also want to hear your views on the matters that are of importance to young farmers.

To get in touch with your opinions and feedback on the podcast, you can email youngstock@farmersjournal.ie or leave a WhatsApp voice note at 086-836 6465.

You can listen to the podcast here: