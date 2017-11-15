Management notes for dairy farmers
By Aidan Brennan on 16 November 2017
This week, Aidan Brennan looks at body condition scoring cows, what to do if you can't get salmonella vaccine and what to see at Dairy Day.
Please register or sign in to continue reading
More in Dairy
By Patrick Donohoe on 15 November 2017
By Aidan Brennan on 15 November 2017
By Contributor on 14 November 2017
Related Stories
By Peter McCann on 13 November 2017
By Michael Collins on 13 November 2017
By Ciarán Lenehan on 15 November 2017
Six fresian calved heifers for sale...
EBI130.Incalf to FR Bull calving Feb18. ...
24 scanned and incalf heifersWell grownCalving Feb all to easy calving bulls...
new hydraulic turnover cattle crates from 7,000 call joe 0872517061 laois/kild...