Mandatory certification required for deer hunters

By on
From 1 January 2018 all first-time applicants for a deer hunting licence will be required to go through a mandatory test and certification process.
The introduction of a mandatory certification process follows decades of lobbying from deer hunting organisations and a recommendation from the Irish Deer Management Forum.

The test will certify that a hunter is competent in his/her knowledge of hunting regulations and the law under the provisions of the Deer Alliance Hunter Competence Assessment Programme (HCAP).

Any hunter already holding a licence will be allowed a five-year grace period from 1 January 2018 to take the test.

Private land

The possession of HCAP certification was already a necessary requirement for hunters entering Coillte forestry, but will now also apply to hunters working on private land.

There are approximately 4,900 holders of a deer hunting licences in Ireland, and on average 600 people apply for a licence every year.

HCAP certification

Roughly half of the 4,900 current holders of a deer hunting licence already have HCAP certification.

The Deer Alliance anticipates an increased demand for licences in 2018, and intends to run a series of twelve multiple choice question written assessments in 2018, supported by six range tests.

Applicants will be dealt with on a first-come, first-served basis and the cost of HCAP is €150, which includes a multiple choice written test and a range test.

