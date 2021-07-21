Charlie McConalogue seems to be on a whistle-stop tour of the country now that the Dáil has gone into recess for the summer break.

On Monday, he was spotted around Cavan, in Tullow, Co Carlow, on Tuesday, and on Wednesday, he turned up in Co Wexford.

Put through his paces on the local South East Radio, he was off to Kilmore to meet fishermen.

You couldn’t be further from Carndonagh without actually getting on one of the fishing boats.

He revealed that he had a recent two-hour meeting with Wexford farmers and I’m told he’s to visit Cahir Mart next week.

It seems the consultation process pledge, that the minister would bring the debate to every farmyard, is getting off to quite a literal start.