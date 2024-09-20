If an average of 500ha per month were licensed up to year end, over 5,000ha would be approved annually. \ Coillte

Department dashboard data for August showed that 70 afforestation licences were issued for the month, amounting to 560ha.

This represents the highest monthly area total for more than two years.

The first week in September maintains this trend with 20 approvals, or 132ha, so that the area licensed to date is 3,237ha.

If an average of 500ha per month were licensed up to year end, over 5,000ha would be approved annually. If this total is added to the 181 (1,464ha) licences approved from the previous forestry programme, the potential afforestation programme for 2024-2025 planting season would reach 6,500ha. If 60% outturn were achieved, this would result in a 3,900ha planting programme by the end of next spring.

Admittedly, there are a lot of ‘ifs’ in this scenario.

If monthly afforestation licences fall to 300ha and most of last year’s licences don’t materialise because farmers in particular have opted for leasing or other land use, then we are back to where we started.

Also, so far this year, only 1,122ha have been planted, so it is likely that the planting programme will fall short of 2,000ha for this calendar year. The benefits of the recent significant increases in licence approvals won’t be seen until the spring 2025 programme, but the trends are positive.

Forestry consultant, Gerard Moroney believes there is reason to be cautiously optimistic.

“It would seem now that screened out afforestation applications are receiving approvals within six months and while screened in applications are taking longer, the time difference is not as long as it used to be,” he said.

Kerry-based forestry consultant Gerard Moroney welcomes the upward trend in afforestation licence approvals. \ Donal Magner

“Recent monthly figures show a significant increase over previous years, which has to be welcomed.”

Teige Ryan, None so Hardy Nurseries, said the licence approvals indicate that for the first time in five years, the sector should hit the ground running this autumn but said this year’s afforestation programme will be below 2,000ha.

“At best, we have four weeks of actual planting by year end, but the recent increases – if maintained – are positive,” he said. “There is now a greater sense of urgency and this augurs well for the 2025 programme but we should still maximise planting in the limited period left this year.”

Choosing a forest type that suits your needs

Farmers now have had time to assess the Forestry Programme (2023-2027) and 10 forest types (FT), which are relevant to their land use plans.

The range of options are wide – there is something for everybody in the programme. The guiding principle is to match the FT with what you want from your forest.

Productive forestry

If you wish to receive an income during your own and your family’s lifetime then there are three commercially productive schemes that may suit your needs (Table 1).

FT 10: Continuous cover forestry (CCF), which is a good scheme for farmers who don’t want to clearfell but want a productive forest. Annual premiums at €912/ha are very attractive.

FT 11: mixed high forest (20% broadleaves), which is an excellent scheme for those who wish to plant minor conifers that have good market potential. Annual premiums are solid at €863/ha).

FT 12: mixed high forest – mainly Sitka spruce (20% broadleaves), which is the tried and trusted species with excellent market potential. Annual premiums less attractive (€746/ha) but early returns should compensate.

Biodiverse forests

Farmers who are thinking longer term and are in the position to opt for biodiverse non-commercial forests can choose from the following schemes.

FT 1 native forests: ideal in farms with or without woodlands – high annual premiums (€1,103/ha).

FT 2 forests for water: excellent scheme on land with watercourses – high annual premiums (€1,142/ha).

FT 5 emergent forests: good scheme to enhance existing wood/scrub areas – modest premiums (€350/ha).

FT 6 broadleaf: mainly oak on sheltered mineral soils offers high annual premiums (€1,037/ha).

FT 7 other broadleaf: opportunity to mix native and naturalised species – good premiums (€1,037/ha).

FT 8 agroforestry: opportunity to mix forestry with productive agriculture and receive with good annual premiums (€975/ha) but over 10 years.

While biodiversity and aesthetics will be influencing factors in selecting the FT1 to FT8, farmers will also look to yield and markets, so FT10 to FT12 will be hard to resist.

There is nothing in the Forestry Programme that disallows choosing two schemes.

For example, farmers could opt for a native forest (FT1) in combination with a high yielding FT11 or F12 on a sufficiently sized holding to accommodate a mix of native and exotic species and a combined annual premium of €20,000/ha over 20 years plus the cost of establishment (€10,000/ha).