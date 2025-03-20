Minister Healy-Rae was speaking following the fourth Forest Windblow Taskforce held on Tuesday 18 March. \ Philip Doyle

Remaining forestry owners that have been affected by the recent storms and are without a felling or road licence have been urged to apply a licence by Minister of State with responsibility for forestry Michael Healy-Rae.

Minister Healy-Rae was speaking following the fourth Forest Windblow Taskforce held on Tuesday 18 March.

The taskforce heard that over 63% of affected forests have licences in place already, with another 11% in the system, prioritised for processing.

“I would urge those remaining 25% of affected forest owners to engage with their foresters and submit a licence application to my Department, where they will be given a prioritised status through the system.

“We can’t give a licence to someone who hasn’t applied. This will facilitate forest owners to prepare to sell their timber and allow for further planning around harvesting and mobilising resources,” he added.

The Taskforce discussed the response to storms Éowyn and Darragh.

A statement said it is seeking to deliver “a co-ordinated and rapid response to the storm damage, by encouraging collaboration across the sector”.

Minister Healy-Rae welcomed the contribution of the Irish Road Hauliers Association and the Agriculture and Forestry Contractors Association, as well as Bord na Móna concluding.

“I want to acknowledge the efforts of all of the taskforce members to date in particular the open engagement on capacity and also welcome Bord na Móna’s commitment to purchasing even more Irish material for their Edenderry plant,” he said.