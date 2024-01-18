NI milk processors have increased base milk prices for December supplies, with the largest price rise coming from Leprino Foods.

The Magheralin-based company has added 1.25p/l, which, along with a 2p/l winter bonus, puts suppliers on a starting price of 32.25p/l.

Elsewhere, Strathroy increased its base by 1p/l for the second consecutive month. Allowing for a 1p/l winter bonus, the Omagh processor is on a starting price of 33p/l.

Dale Farm also announced a milk price this week and, to date, it has applied the smallest increase for December milk at 0.5p/l.

Including a 2p/l winter bonus and 0.3p/l loyalty payment, that brings its base to 35.05p/l, before deductions for milk collection.

Lakeland

Last week, Lakeland Dairies announced a 1p/l increase for December, taking its starting price to 33.25p/l, once a 3p/l winter bonus is included.

Meanwhile, the Irish Farmers Journal understands approximately 70% of Lakeland’s NI suppliers have signed up to the co-op’s new sustainability initiative.

Under the three-year programme, which commenced on 1 January, farmers receive 0.5p/l for implementing certain measures delivering environmental benefits. Applications can still be submitted before 2 February.

A similar initiative by Dale Farm also commenced on 1 January, with over 80% of suppliers registered and eligible for a 0.5p/l payment. Tirlán and Leprino Foods introduced similar initiatives in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

GDT

There were further positives in global dairy markets on Tuesday, as the GDT auction recorded a 2.3% increase, taking it to a 13-month high.

It is the fourth successive increase, and since early September, eight out of 10 auctions have seen price increases.

