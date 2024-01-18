Milk processors in NI have increased base prices for December.

NI milk processors have increased base milk prices for December supplies, with the largest price rise coming from Leprino Foods.

The Magheralin-based company has added 1.25p/l, which, along with a 2p/l winter bonus, puts suppliers on a starting price of 32.25p/l.

Elsewhere, Strathroy increased its base by 1p/l for the second consecutive month. Allowing for a 1p/l winter bonus, the Omagh processor is on a starting price of 33p/l.

Dale Farm also announced a milk price this week and, to date, it has applied the smallest increase for December milk at 0.5p/l.

Including a 2p/l winter bonus and 0.3p/l loyalty payment, that brings its base to 35.05p/l, before deductions for milk collection.

Lakeland

Last week, Lakeland Dairies announced a 1p/l increase for December, taking its starting price to 33.25p/l, once a 3p/l winter bonus is included.

Meanwhile, the Irish Farmers Journal understands approximately 70% of Lakeland’s NI suppliers have signed up to the co-op’s new sustainability initiative.

Under the three-year programme, which commenced on 1 January, farmers receive 0.5p/l for implementing certain measures delivering environmental benefits. Applications can still be submitted before 2 February.

A similar initiative by Dale Farm also commenced on 1 January, with over 80% of suppliers registered and eligible for a 0.5p/l payment. Tirlán and Leprino Foods introduced similar initiatives in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

GDT

There were further positives in global dairy markets on Tuesday, as the GDT auction recorded a 2.3% increase, taking it to a 13-month high.

It is the fourth successive increase, and since early September, eight out of 10 auctions have seen price increases.

