Dear Sir,

We have heard much in the last few days about the changes to inheritance tax.

Many will be wondering what to do next and whether you risk losing your farm to either the HMRC or losing it to divorce. Additionally, if a young or middle-aged farmer died suddenly before any heirs are of an age, a good prosperous farm could have to be sold to pay what could be several hundred thousand pounds. Remember, the stock and machinery will be taxed also.

This tax could quite possibly put a young grieving family somewhere out of their farm and out of business.

Jason McMinn, Farmgate Consultancy