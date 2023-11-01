Pick up a copy of this week’s print edition from your local newsagent or enjoy our e-paper online.

News Headlines (ROI)

  • Find out details of the new weight and age limits to sell calves

  • €183m in eco-scheme payments begin

  • Cattle housed after deluge of rain in October

  • Minister considering supports for farmers with unharvested crops

  • Organic farming scheme set to reopen this week

  • The details of the Harty family €10m High Court case

  • Support payments expected for farmers hit by flooding in the Shannon Callows

  • Questions over funding sources for future environmental actions

  • Farm leaders push back against GPS slurry trackers

  • IFA election debates – we have full report from the latest hustings as well as how and where to cast your vote

    • News Headlines (NI)

  • Threat of more strikes and factory closures

  • EFS planners get over £1m in fees

  • Scope for more sheep painkillers

  • Pause in collection of bovine TB levy

  • Historic livestock data not lost, says DAERA

    • AgriBusiness

  • Lorcan Roche Kelly looks at how Dairy Ireland is increasingly the ‘poor cousin’ at Kerry Group

  • Upcoming trade mission should boost Irish exports to Malaysia and Philippines

  • Phelim O’Neill examines the big effort being made to secure Irish beef access to the South Korean market

    • Livestock

  • Dairy market recovery gathering pace

  • Adam Woods reports from a recent farm walk near Portarlington

  • EU sheep production falling but imports rapidly growing

    • Tillage

  • Siobhán Walsh hears from Ed Straw, a research fellow in Trinity College about the use of pesticides on farms

  • EU recommended to adopt zoning approach for AD planning

  • From the Tramlines farmers give their highs and lows of the year

    • Focus – NDC and Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards finalists

  • Aidan Brennan introduces the finalists in the Quality Milk Awards

  • Each finalist tells us about their farm, and show why they have been shortlisted as finalists

    • Irish Country Living

  • We talk to Ethna Sheehan who has deep roots in Dungarvan, but fondly recalls a beautiful childhood in Bandon. We also get her recipe for a delicious fish pie

  • Bó Bar Soap’s founder Gail Daniels tells us how she thought up the idea for her business before making it a success

  • Psychotherapist Claire Lyons Forde discusses the importance of being able to grieve openly

  • The dean and head of the UCD School of Veterinary Medicine, Rory Breathnach, outlines his career to date and the challenges facing veterinary education

    • Pedigree

  • Full report from the Irish Charolais Cattle Society heifer sale

  • All the top prices from the Irish Limousin Cattle Society preimier sale in Roscrea

  • Details of the Irish Simmental Cattle Society premier sale, where there was a top price of € 15,600

    • Machinery

  • Find out why agri machinery are exempt from EU emission targets

  • European machinery dealers hit record-high oversupply – CEMA

  • Don’t miss an 8-page forestry and chainsaw special