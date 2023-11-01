Pick up a copy of this week’s print edition from your local newsagent or enjoy our e-paper online.
VIDEO
Find out details of the new weight and age limits to sell calves €183m in eco-scheme payments begin Cattle housed after deluge of rain in October Minister considering supports for farmers with unharvested crops Organic farming scheme set to reopen this week The details of the Harty family €10m High Court case Support payments expected for farmers hit by flooding in the Shannon Callows Questions over funding sources for future environmental actions Farm leaders push back against GPS slurry trackers IFA election debates – we have full report from the latest hustings as well as how and where to cast your vote
Threat of more strikes and factory closures EFS planners get over £1m in fees Scope for more sheep painkillers Pause in collection of bovine TB levy Historic livestock data not lost, says DAERA
Lorcan Roche Kelly looks at how Dairy Ireland is increasingly the ‘poor cousin’ at Kerry Group Upcoming trade mission should boost Irish exports to Malaysia and Philippines Phelim O’Neill examines the big effort being made to secure Irish beef access to the South Korean market
Dairy market recovery gathering pace Adam Woods reports from a recent farm walk near Portarlington EU sheep production falling but imports rapidly growing
Siobhán Walsh hears from Ed Straw, a research fellow in Trinity College about the use of pesticides on farms EU recommended to adopt zoning approach for AD planning From the Tramlines farmers give their highs and lows of the year
Focus – NDC and Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards finalists Aidan Brennan introduces the finalists in the Quality Milk Awards Each finalist tells us about their farm, and show why they have been shortlisted as finalists
We talk to Ethna Sheehan who has deep roots in Dungarvan, but fondly recalls a beautiful childhood in Bandon. We also get her recipe for a delicious fish pie Bó Bar Soap’s founder Gail Daniels tells us how she thought up the idea for her business before making it a success Psychotherapist Claire Lyons Forde discusses the importance of being able to grieve openly The dean and head of the UCD School of Veterinary Medicine, Rory Breathnach, outlines his career to date and the challenges facing veterinary education
Full report from the Irish Charolais Cattle Society heifer sale All the top prices from the Irish Limousin Cattle Society preimier sale in Roscrea Details of the Irish Simmental Cattle Society premier sale, where there was a top price of € 15,600
Find out why agri machinery are exempt from EU emission targets European machinery dealers hit record-high oversupply – CEMA Don’t miss an 8-page forestry and chainsaw special
Pick up a copy of this week’s print edition from your local newsagent or enjoy our e-paper online.
VIDEO
Find out details of the new weight and age limits to sell calves €183m in eco-scheme payments begin Cattle housed after deluge of rain in October Minister considering supports for farmers with unharvested crops Organic farming scheme set to reopen this week The details of the Harty family €10m High Court case Support payments expected for farmers hit by flooding in the Shannon Callows Questions over funding sources for future environmental actions Farm leaders push back against GPS slurry trackers IFA election debates – we have full report from the latest hustings as well as how and where to cast your vote
Threat of more strikes and factory closures EFS planners get over £1m in fees Scope for more sheep painkillers Pause in collection of bovine TB levy Historic livestock data not lost, says DAERA
Lorcan Roche Kelly looks at how Dairy Ireland is increasingly the ‘poor cousin’ at Kerry Group Upcoming trade mission should boost Irish exports to Malaysia and Philippines Phelim O’Neill examines the big effort being made to secure Irish beef access to the South Korean market
Dairy market recovery gathering pace Adam Woods reports from a recent farm walk near Portarlington EU sheep production falling but imports rapidly growing
Siobhán Walsh hears from Ed Straw, a research fellow in Trinity College about the use of pesticides on farms EU recommended to adopt zoning approach for AD planning From the Tramlines farmers give their highs and lows of the year
Focus – NDC and Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards finalists Aidan Brennan introduces the finalists in the Quality Milk Awards Each finalist tells us about their farm, and show why they have been shortlisted as finalists
We talk to Ethna Sheehan who has deep roots in Dungarvan, but fondly recalls a beautiful childhood in Bandon. We also get her recipe for a delicious fish pie Bó Bar Soap’s founder Gail Daniels tells us how she thought up the idea for her business before making it a success Psychotherapist Claire Lyons Forde discusses the importance of being able to grieve openly The dean and head of the UCD School of Veterinary Medicine, Rory Breathnach, outlines his career to date and the challenges facing veterinary education
Full report from the Irish Charolais Cattle Society heifer sale All the top prices from the Irish Limousin Cattle Society preimier sale in Roscrea Details of the Irish Simmental Cattle Society premier sale, where there was a top price of € 15,600
Find out why agri machinery are exempt from EU emission targets European machinery dealers hit record-high oversupply – CEMA Don’t miss an 8-page forestry and chainsaw special