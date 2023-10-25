A Limousin-cross Belgian Blue heifer topped the trade at £9,500 during the latest on-farm sale of in-calf heifers from James Alexander, Randalstown, on Saturday, 21 October.
The top-priced heifer, a February 2021-born daughter of Carnew Millreef, is carrying a heifer calf to the Limousin sire, The Grove Farm, and due in March 2024.
Other leading prices saw £8,500 paid for a March 2020-born Blue-cross heifer, also carrying a heifer calf to The Grove Farm, while Redstar Octavia, a pedigree Blue heifer born September 2020 made £7,500. Across 150 heifers, prices averaged £3,563.
Hadden Sale
Meanwhile, Markethill Mart held the annual sale of in-calf heifers from Roland Hadden, Dungannon, with prices averaging £2,452 across 64 lots.
Read more
Online auctions for TB-negative cattle from restricted herds
Front loading meal to stores during winter
A Limousin-cross Belgian Blue heifer topped the trade at £9,500 during the latest on-farm sale of in-calf heifers from James Alexander, Randalstown, on Saturday, 21 October.
The top-priced heifer, a February 2021-born daughter of Carnew Millreef, is carrying a heifer calf to the Limousin sire, The Grove Farm, and due in March 2024.
Other leading prices saw £8,500 paid for a March 2020-born Blue-cross heifer, also carrying a heifer calf to The Grove Farm, while Redstar Octavia, a pedigree Blue heifer born September 2020 made £7,500. Across 150 heifers, prices averaged £3,563.
Hadden Sale
Meanwhile, Markethill Mart held the annual sale of in-calf heifers from Roland Hadden, Dungannon, with prices averaging £2,452 across 64 lots.
Read more
Online auctions for TB-negative cattle from restricted herds
Front loading meal to stores during winter
SHARING OPTIONS: