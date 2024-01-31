Thurs 1 February

  • The AJS farm machinery show, noon to 10pm. The Equestrian centre, Cavan.

    • Fri 2 February

  • Northie Sparkler in-lamb sale. At Beattie’s pedigree centre, Omagh, 6pm.

    • Fri 2 to Sun 4 February

  • YFCU agri-food conference. “Farming for the future”. At Glenavon House Hotel, Cookstown. Register at www.yfcu.org. Or call 9037-0713.

    • Sat 3 February

  • The Rural Chaplin. At Markethill Mart, daytime.

    • Mon 5 February

  • The LMC’s Terry White. Answers FQAS queries. At Omagh Mart.
  • CAFRE Loughry alumni event. For past food students and staff. Loughry campus, 6.30pm. Book at www.cafre.ac.uk/events
  • The Rural Chaplin. At Markethill Mart, evening.

    • Tues 6 February

  • UFU and CAFRE VI operator roadshow. At Rockmount Golf Club, Carryduff, 10am. Book at www.ufuni.org/2024-annual-vi-operator-roadshows/

    • Tues 6 and Tuesday 13 February

  • Soil Nutrient Health scheme training, 7.30pm. Kilmorey Arms Hotel, Kilkeel. Book at www.cafre.ac.uk/business-courses/. Or TN 8778-9770.

    • Wed 7 February

  • UFU and CAFRE VI operator roadshow. At Whitehorse Hotel, Campsie, 10am. Book at www.ufuni.org/2024-annual-vi-operator-roadshows/
  • QUB, AFBI, Food Fortress and Alltech. Seminar on mycotoxins. At AFBI, Hillsborough, 10.30am to 1pm and lunch.

    • Thurs 8 February

  • UFU and CAFRE VI operator roadshow. On mushroom and apple sectors. At ATEK building, Armagh, 10am. Book at www.ufuni.org/2024-annual-vi-operator-roadshows/

    • Thurs 8 and Thurs 15 February

  • Soil Nutrient Health scheme training, 7.30pm. Mourne Country Hotel, Newry. Book at www.cafre.ac.uk/business-courses/. Or TN 8778-9770.

    • Fri 9 February

  • The LMC’s Terry White. Answers FQAS queries. At Ballymena Mart.

    • Sat 10 February

  • NI Commercial Cattle Club. Show and sale. Ballymena Mart, 10am.