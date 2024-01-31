Thurs 1 FebruaryThe AJS farm machinery show, noon to 10pm. The Equestrian centre, Cavan.
Fri 2 FebruaryNorthie Sparkler in-lamb sale. At Beattie’s pedigree centre, Omagh, 6pm.
Fri 2 to Sun 4 February
YFCU agri-food conference. “Farming for the future”. At Glenavon House Hotel, Cookstown. Register at www.yfcu.org. Or call 9037-0713.
Sat 3 FebruaryThe Rural Chaplin. At Markethill Mart, daytime.
Mon 5 FebruaryThe LMC’s Terry White. Answers FQAS queries. At Omagh Mart.CAFRE Loughry alumni event. For past food students and staff. Loughry campus, 6.30pm. Book at www.cafre.ac.uk/events The Rural Chaplin. At Markethill Mart, evening.
Tues 6 FebruaryUFU and CAFRE VI operator roadshow. At Rockmount Golf Club, Carryduff, 10am. Book at www.ufuni.org/2024-annual-vi-operator-roadshows/
Tues 6 and Tuesday 13 FebruarySoil Nutrient Health scheme training, 7.30pm. Kilmorey Arms Hotel, Kilkeel. Book at www.cafre.ac.uk/business-courses/. Or TN 8778-9770.
Wed 7 FebruaryUFU and CAFRE VI operator roadshow. At Whitehorse Hotel, Campsie, 10am. Book at www.ufuni.org/2024-annual-vi-operator-roadshows/QUB, AFBI, Food Fortress and Alltech. Seminar on mycotoxins. At AFBI, Hillsborough, 10.30am to 1pm and lunch.
Thurs 8 February
UFU and CAFRE VI operator roadshow. On mushroom and apple sectors. At ATEK building, Armagh, 10am. Book at www.ufuni.org/2024-annual-vi-operator-roadshows/
Thurs 8 and Thurs 15 FebruarySoil Nutrient Health scheme training, 7.30pm. Mourne Country Hotel, Newry. Book at www.cafre.ac.uk/business-courses/. Or TN 8778-9770.
Fri 9 FebruaryThe LMC’s Terry White. Answers FQAS queries. At Ballymena Mart.
Sat 10 FebruaryNI Commercial Cattle Club. Show and sale. Ballymena Mart, 10am.
