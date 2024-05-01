Thurs 2 May

  • The Rural Chaplin. At Hilltown mart, evening.

    • Fri 3 May

  • The Rural Chaplin. At Rathfriland mart, daytime.

    • Sat 4 May

  • Farm Gate Fruit & Veg. Exhibition poultry fair, 9am to 2pm. At 26 Inishargy Road, Kircubbin.
  • 20 quality Limousin weanlings. For M & M Robinson. Markethill mart, 11am.
  • The Rural Chaplin. At Downpatrick & Hilltown marts, daytime.

    • Sun 5 and Mon May 6

  • May day Steam & Vintage rally, 10am to 5pm. Shanes Castle Estate, Antrim.

    • Mon 6 May

  • Limousin bulls & females. Show 10am sale 12noon. Ballymena mart.
  • The Rural Chaplin. At Downpatrick mart, evening.

    • Tues 7 May

  • Holstein NI bull. Show 11am sale 12noon. Kilrea mart.
  • The Rural Chaplin. At Rathfriland mart, evening.

    • Wed 8 May

  • Donegal Friesian Breeders. Show and sale, 40 head. Raphoe mart, 1pm. Details Trevor on 00353 8722 19599.

    • Thurs 9 May

  • AFBI & Teagasc EurAgri webinar, 2pm to 3.40pm. Rural Entrepreneurship in Farming & Food. Register at www.eventbrite.co.uk.

    • Fri 10 May

  • Dispersal 90 Holstein Friesian cows. For Ken Craig. Ballymena mart, 11am.
  • Lakeland Dairies information event, 1pm. On improving water quality. At Eugene Fitzpatrick’s farm. Lisryan, Granard, Co Longford.

    • Sat 11 May

  • Wool handling training course, 9am to 5pm. At Balmoral sheep shearing pavilion, Maze. Book at www.ulsterwool.com.