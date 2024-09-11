Thurs 12 SeptemberThe Health Check van. At Plumbridge mart.The LMC’s Terry White. Answers FQAS queries. At Enniskillen mart.Invest NI webinar, 10am to 10.45am. Agri-Tech spotlight on India. Register at www.investni.com.Irish Holstein Friesian open day, 11.30am to 4pm. Copperbeech herd of Joe Healy. At Dressoge, Athboy, EirCode C15 CY98.Charollais rams. Dungannon mart, 12noon.Texel 34 shearling and 80 ram lambs. Armoy mart, 7pm. Details Martin on 07791 679112.Mule ewe lamb sale. Swatragh mart, 7pm.The Rural Chaplin. At Hilltown mart, evening. Speak to Kenny on 07938 488 372.
Fri 13 SeptemberThe Rural Chaplin. At Rathfriland mart, daytime.The Health Check van. At Ballymena mart.Blackface ewes, hoggets and ewe lambs. Ballymena mart, 10am.Texels 7 shearling and 35 ram lambs, 11 females. Show 6pm sale 7pm. Enniskillen mart. Details Martin on 07791 679112.Suckler herd dispersal. 123 head for Jim Dickson. Bid ringside or on LSL. Downpatrick mart, 7pm.Suffolk ram sale. Show 6pm sale 7pm. Armoy mart.Lanark Blackface and Swaledale ewes. For S R Bradley.At Beattie’s Pedigree Centre, Omagh, 7.30pm.
Fri 13 to Mon 16 September
Online timed sale. for Loughriscouse Charolais. 10 females, 1 bull. At HandH MartEye. Details Harry on 07860 505459.
Sat 14 SeptemberThe Rural Chaplin. At Markethill mart, daytime.Kerryhill Society and coloured sheep sales, 11am. At Beattie’s Pedigree Centre, Omagh.Blackface Lanark and Perth types. 3,000 head. Ballymena mart, 11.30am.Gleno Valley YFC and NISSA. Charity speed shear competition. At Ballymena mart, 7pm. Details Juliet Lyle on 07719 918160.
Mon 16 SeptemberBeltex show and sale, 7pm. Ballymena mart. Details Elizabeth on 07709 376361.Charollais show and sale, 7pm. Ballymena mart.
Tues 17 SeptThe Rural Chaplin. At Markethill mart, daytime.Dairy sale with 10 Holstein springing heifers. For D Buchanan. Markethill mart, 11am.CAFRE Loughry Food Alumni event. For past and present students. On food, packaging, waste utilisation. Book at www.cafre.ac.uk.Texel club sale. Clogher mart. Details Martin on 07791 679112.Blackface Lanark bred hoggets and ewes. Armoy mart, 7pm.
Tues 17 to Thurs 19 SeptemberThe Ploughing championships. Ratheniska, Co Laois.
Wed 18 SeptemberTexel club sale. Swatragh mart. Details Martin on 07791 679112.Castlewellan Blackface, Lanark type. Show and sale. Bid ringside or MartEye. Hilltown mart, 7pm.
Thurs 19 September
The Rural Chaplin. At Hilltown mart, evening.Conference: Peace, Justice and Care for Creation; At Corrymeela, Ballycastle, 9.30am to 5pm. Register at www.corrymeela.org/events Dairy sale. 137 fresh cows and heifers, 4 springing heifers. Taaffe at Dungannon mart, 11am.
Thurs 19 to Sat 21 SeptemberJohn Deere open days, from 10am. At Johnston Gilpin, 7B Lisnoe Road, Lisburn. Moilies online timed auction. At HandH MartEye.
Fri 20 SeptemberThe Rural Chaplin. At Rathfriland mart, daytime.First suckler calf sale. Kilrea mart 11am.Suffolks. Plumbridge mart, 7pm. Details Orla on 07841 117252.Springhill females sale, 7pm. Charollais, Suffolk, Milford, Suftex, Chartex. Details Graham on 07921 164651. And Ballynoe House production sale. Details Ian on 07703 495966. Bid ringside at Beattie’s Pedigree Centre or MartEye.Texel club sale. Hilltown mart. Details Martin on 07791 679112.
Sat 21 SeptemberThe Rural Chaplin. At Downpatrick and Hilltown marts, daytime.Hampshire Down. In lamb ewes and rams. Show 9am sale 12noon.Texel club sale. Beatties Pedigree Centre, Omagh. Details Martin on 07791 679112.Bluefaced Leicester. Show and sale. Ballymena mart, 11am.
Thurs 12 SeptemberThe Health Check van. At Plumbridge mart.The LMC’s Terry White. Answers FQAS queries. At Enniskillen mart.Invest NI webinar, 10am to 10.45am. Agri-Tech spotlight on India. Register at www.investni.com.Irish Holstein Friesian open day, 11.30am to 4pm. Copperbeech herd of Joe Healy. At Dressoge, Athboy, EirCode C15 CY98.Charollais rams. Dungannon mart, 12noon.Texel 34 shearling and 80 ram lambs. Armoy mart, 7pm. Details Martin on 07791 679112.Mule ewe lamb sale. Swatragh mart, 7pm.The Rural Chaplin. At Hilltown mart, evening. Speak to Kenny on 07938 488 372.
Fri 13 SeptemberThe Rural Chaplin. At Rathfriland mart, daytime.The Health Check van. At Ballymena mart.Blackface ewes, hoggets and ewe lambs. Ballymena mart, 10am.Texels 7 shearling and 35 ram lambs, 11 females. Show 6pm sale 7pm. Enniskillen mart. Details Martin on 07791 679112.Suckler herd dispersal. 123 head for Jim Dickson. Bid ringside or on LSL. Downpatrick mart, 7pm.Suffolk ram sale. Show 6pm sale 7pm. Armoy mart.Lanark Blackface and Swaledale ewes. For S R Bradley.At Beattie’s Pedigree Centre, Omagh, 7.30pm.
Fri 13 to Mon 16 SeptemberOnline timed sale. for Loughriscouse Charolais. 10 females, 1 bull. At HandH MartEye. Details Harry on 07860 505459.
Sat 14 SeptemberThe Rural Chaplin. At Markethill mart, daytime.Kerryhill Society and coloured sheep sales, 11am. At Beattie’s Pedigree Centre, Omagh.Blackface Lanark and Perth types. 3,000 head. Ballymena mart, 11.30am.Gleno Valley YFC and NISSA. Charity speed shear competition. At Ballymena mart, 7pm. Details Juliet Lyle on 07719 918160.
Mon 16 SeptemberBeltex show and sale, 7pm. Ballymena mart. Details Elizabeth on 07709 376361.Charollais show and sale, 7pm. Ballymena mart.
Tues 17 SeptThe Rural Chaplin. At Markethill mart, daytime.Dairy sale with 10 Holstein springing heifers. For D Buchanan. Markethill mart, 11am.CAFRE Loughry Food Alumni event. For past and present students. On food, packaging, waste utilisation. Book at www.cafre.ac.uk.Texel club sale. Clogher mart. Details Martin on 07791 679112.Blackface Lanark bred hoggets and ewes. Armoy mart, 7pm.
Tues 17 to Thurs 19 SeptemberThe Ploughing championships. Ratheniska, Co Laois.
Wed 18 SeptemberTexel club sale. Swatragh mart. Details Martin on 07791 679112.Castlewellan Blackface, Lanark type. Show and sale. Bid ringside or MartEye. Hilltown mart, 7pm.
Thurs 19 SeptemberThe Rural Chaplin. At Hilltown mart, evening.Conference: Peace, Justice and Care for Creation; At Corrymeela, Ballycastle, 9.30am to 5pm. Register at www.corrymeela.org/events Dairy sale. 137 fresh cows and heifers, 4 springing heifers. Taaffe at Dungannon mart, 11am.
Thurs 19 to Sat 21 SeptemberJohn Deere open days, from 10am. At Johnston Gilpin, 7B Lisnoe Road, Lisburn. Moilies online timed auction. At HandH MartEye.
Fri 20 SeptemberThe Rural Chaplin. At Rathfriland mart, daytime.First suckler calf sale. Kilrea mart 11am.Suffolks. Plumbridge mart, 7pm. Details Orla on 07841 117252.Springhill females sale, 7pm. Charollais, Suffolk, Milford, Suftex, Chartex. Details Graham on 07921 164651. And Ballynoe House production sale. Details Ian on 07703 495966. Bid ringside at Beattie’s Pedigree Centre or MartEye.Texel club sale. Hilltown mart. Details Martin on 07791 679112.
Sat 21 SeptemberThe Rural Chaplin. At Downpatrick and Hilltown marts, daytime.Hampshire Down. In lamb ewes and rams. Show 9am sale 12noon.Texel club sale. Beatties Pedigree Centre, Omagh. Details Martin on 07791 679112.Bluefaced Leicester. Show and sale. Ballymena mart, 11am.
SHARING OPTIONS: