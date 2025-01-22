Thursday 23 January

  • CAFRE Introduction to Hedge Laying, 10am to 4pm. Book at www.cafre.ac.uk/events
  • AHDB & Alistair Craig monitor farm. Meeting on soil health. At Drummond hotel, Ballykelly, 10.30am to 2.30pm. Book at www.ahdb.org.uk/events
  • Dairy sale, 11.30am. Two Prehen bulls, 120 fresh heifers and cows, and 40 fresh Grantvale cows for Charles Grant. Taaffe at Dungannon Mart.
  • Suckler sale. Eighty in-calf and six outfits. For Roland Hadden, Markethill Mart, 7pm.
  • UFU President’s Co Down Roadshow. La Mon Hotel, Comber, 8pm.
  • Rural Support “Planning for Generations to Come”. Mourne Country Hotel, Newry. Register at TN 8676 0040.

    • Friday 24 January

  • Dairy and suckler sale. With three Limousin bulls for Derek Frew. Ballymena Mart, 11.30am.
  • Retirement dispersal sale for Alan Gibson. Forty fresh, 10 in milk, 20 springers, AA bull. Rathfriland Mart, 12.30pm Bid ringside or on MartBids.
  • Sale: 28 head in-calf heifer & outfits. For NCCE Ltd. At Swatragh Mart, 7pm.

    • Saturday 25 January

  • The Rural Chaplin, at Downpatrick and Hilltown marts, daytime.
  • UFU tractor rallies, at six county locations. Register 12.30pm, start 2pm. Details at www.ufuni.org

    • Satuarday 25 to Monday 27 January

  • Online timed sale of Aberdeen Angus. Eleven bulls born 2023; and stock bull Rawburn Bastille X456. For Rory and John Best. On MartEyeMarkethill. View 23 and 24 January at Acton House, BT35 6TA, 3pm to 8pm.

    • Monday 27 January

  • UFU President’s Co Derry Roadshow. The Lodge Hotel, Coleraine, 8pm.
  • The Rural Chaplin. At Downpatrick Mart, evening.

    • Tuesday 28 January

  • UFU & CAFRE National Register of Sprayer Operators roadshow. At Rice’s Hotel, Poyntzpass, 10am to 1pm. Register at ufuni.org.uk
  • AI bred in-calf and bulling heifers, 110 head. For G & L Stewart, Heathdale Farm. Kilrea Mart, 11.30am.
  • Farmers For Action. TB information meeting, 8pm. Glenavon House Hotel, Cookstown.
  • The Rural Chaplin. At Rathfriland Mart, evening.

    • Wed 29 January

  • CAFRE lambing events, 7.30pm. At Nigel Kee, 15 Knockiniller Road, Douglas Bridge. And at Barbara Simms, 48 Ballydogherty Road, Poyntzpass.
  • UFU President’s Co Antrim Roadshow. Tullyglass Hotel, Ballymena, 8pm.

    • Wednesday 29 & Thursday 30 January

  • AJS Farm machinery show, 12pm to 10pm. At Eikon Centre, Maze, BT27 5RL.

    • Thursday 30 January

  • Soil Nutrient Health Scheme training. At the Civic Centre, Craigavon, 12.30pm to 5pm. Register at Countryside Services on TN 8778 9770.
  • CAFRE lambing event, 7.30pm. At Eric Garvin, 48 Ballyagan Road, Garvagh.

    • Friday 31 January

  • Wear Our Wellies fund raiser day. With Embrace FARM. See embracefarm.com