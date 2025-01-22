Thursday 23 JanuaryCAFRE Introduction to Hedge Laying, 10am to 4pm. Book at www.cafre.ac.uk/events AHDB & Alistair Craig monitor farm. Meeting on soil health. At Drummond hotel, Ballykelly, 10.30am to 2.30pm. Book at www.ahdb.org.uk/events Dairy sale, 11.30am. Two Prehen bulls, 120 fresh heifers and cows, and 40 fresh Grantvale cows for Charles Grant. Taaffe at Dungannon Mart.Suckler sale. Eighty in-calf and six outfits. For Roland Hadden, Markethill Mart, 7pm.UFU President’s Co Down Roadshow. La Mon Hotel, Comber, 8pm.Rural Support “Planning for Generations to Come”. Mourne Country Hotel, Newry. Register at TN 8676 0040.
Friday 24 JanuaryDairy and suckler sale. With three Limousin bulls for Derek Frew. Ballymena Mart, 11.30am.Retirement dispersal sale for Alan Gibson. Forty fresh, 10 in milk, 20 springers, AA bull. Rathfriland Mart, 12.30pm Bid ringside or on MartBids.Sale: 28 head in-calf heifer & outfits. For NCCE Ltd. At Swatragh Mart, 7pm.
Saturday 25 January
The Rural Chaplin, at Downpatrick and Hilltown marts, daytime.UFU tractor rallies, at six county locations. Register 12.30pm, start 2pm. Details at www.ufuni.org
Satuarday 25 to Monday 27 JanuaryOnline timed sale of Aberdeen Angus. Eleven bulls born 2023; and stock bull Rawburn Bastille X456. For Rory and John Best. On MartEyeMarkethill. View 23 and 24 January at Acton House, BT35 6TA, 3pm to 8pm.
Monday 27 JanuaryUFU President’s Co Derry Roadshow. The Lodge Hotel, Coleraine, 8pm.The Rural Chaplin. At Downpatrick Mart, evening.
Tuesday 28 JanuaryUFU & CAFRE National Register of Sprayer Operators roadshow. At Rice’s Hotel, Poyntzpass, 10am to 1pm. Register at ufuni.org.uk AI bred in-calf and bulling heifers, 110 head. For G & L Stewart, Heathdale Farm. Kilrea Mart, 11.30am.Farmers For Action. TB information meeting, 8pm. Glenavon House Hotel, Cookstown.The Rural Chaplin. At Rathfriland Mart, evening.
Wed 29 JanuaryCAFRE lambing events, 7.30pm. At Nigel Kee, 15 Knockiniller Road, Douglas Bridge. And at Barbara Simms, 48 Ballydogherty Road, Poyntzpass.UFU President’s Co Antrim Roadshow. Tullyglass Hotel, Ballymena, 8pm.
Wednesday 29 &
Thursday 30 JanuaryAJS Farm machinery show, 12pm to 10pm. At Eikon Centre, Maze, BT27 5RL.
Thursday 30 January
Soil Nutrient Health Scheme training. At the Civic Centre, Craigavon, 12.30pm to 5pm. Register at Countryside Services on TN 8778 9770.CAFRE lambing event, 7.30pm. At Eric Garvin, 48 Ballyagan Road, Garvagh.
Friday 31 JanuaryWear Our Wellies fund raiser day. With Embrace FARM. See embracefarm.com
