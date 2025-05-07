Thurs 8 May

  • The LMC’s Terry White answers FQAS queries at Enniskillen mart
  • CAFRE dry stone wall training at Glenwherry hill farm. Register at www.cafre.ac.uk/events/dry-stone-walling-course/

    • Fri 9 May

  • Reduction sale Glen Cowie Aberdeen Angus. For Iain and Malini Colville 6 pedigree outfits, 2 in-calf. Ballymena mart 11am. Details Iain on 07812 204 198 or www.glensidefarm.com
  • The Rural Chaplin Wellbeing and Support evening at Spa Presbyterian Church Hall, 7pm
  • Breeding cattle sale. Swatragh mart, 7pm

    • Sat 10 May

  • The Rural Chaplin at Crossmaglen and Markethill marts
  • Irish Blue Texel Sheep Society open day, 10am at Nigel Hogan, Co Carlow. Eircode R93 VF86

    • Mon 12 May

  • The Rural Chaplin at Downpatrick mart, evening

    • Wed 14 to Sat 17 May

  • RUAS Balmoral show. Details at www.balmoralshow.co.uk