A batch of Belgian Blue springing cows sold to a top of £2,900.

Last Wednesday’s sale of beef animals at Kilrea Mart saw “good demand for quality cattle” confirmed auctioneer, Mark Stewart.

In total, 470 lots were presented on the day and all found a new home, with steers peaking at £2,910, heifers selling to £2,700 and fat cows and bulls making prices of up to £3,690.

Heavy fat cows regularly broke the 400p/kg barrier with an 860kg Charolais making £3,600, 419p/kg, while a 530kg Limousin made £2,210, 417p/kg. A 940kg Angus fetched £3,320, 353p/kg, while Friesian cows peaked at 317p/kg.

In the suckler section, springing cows peaked at £2,900, while a breeding Hereford bull made £3,600.

Stores

Among the store cattle on offer, lighter heifers topped at 496p/kg for a 270kg Limousin while a Simmental at 430kg fetched £2,050, 477p/kg.

Quality steers around the 350kg bracket and suitable for going to grass, generally sold for around 500p/kg and above. A 370kg Charolais made £1,930, 522p/kg while others in the same batch were all over 514p/kg.

Heavier steers over 400kg started at 400p/kg, with a 500kg Charolais making £2,210, 442p/kg.

A 500kg Simmental made £2,110, 442p/kg and a 510kg Angus made £2,110, 414ppkg. A 570kg Limousin sold for £2,360, 414p/kg, with a 600kg Charolais making £2,400. Friesian and AA steers were a flying trade with more required to meet strong demand.

Kilrea sales

Monday: Sheep 11am

Tuesday: Dairy 11.30am

Wednesday: Fat cows, suckler,

stores 10am

Thursday: Drop Calves 11am

Weanlings 12.30pm