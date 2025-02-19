With beef prices on the upward trend, there were bidders a-plenty at Omagh Auction Mart on Monday 10 February.

Omagh recently celebrated 30 years in its premises. It clearly invested in a good building spec in the 1990s and has maintained it well. It is a credit to all involved.

Ringside chat last Monday included whether or not to bring stock to market now, or hold out for another week. Either way, quality lots achieved a good premium across all stock classes, with continentals standing out.

Bullocks topped out at £2,700, 323p/kg, for a 836kg Limousin, while another Limousin weighing 640kg made £2,380, or 372p/kg. Charolais bullocks were also in demand reaching £2,230, 354p/kg, for 630kg and £2,110, 370p/kg, for 570kg. Lighter steers also performed well, with a 440kg Limousin making £1,380, 314p/kg, and the 400p/kg barrier being broken for a 335kg animal, which sold for £1,350.

Heifer ring

There was a bigger crowd around the heifer ring and again Charolais and Limousin appeared to be the buyers’ choice. A cracking Charolais at 765kg held the top spot at £2,570, 336p/kg, while another weighing 530kg achieved 360p/kg, totalling £1,910.

Among native breed cattle, a 630kg Hereford made £1,900, 302p/kg. Lighter stock achieved good per kg prices, with 350kg making £1,260, 360p/kg, and 300kg reaching £1,010, 337p/kg.

Calf ring

Calves also performed well with Aberdeen Angus and Belgian Blue animals taking up most of the pen space. It was, however, a 16-week-old Simmental taking the top spot at £800, while a Limousin also reached these heights. Angus drop calves still on milk at two/three-weeks-old were making between £300 and £400.

Young calves of all breeds with quality behind them were making £500. Calves with a bit more age, and with Blue breeding, were breaking the £600 barrier.

Weanlings sold for £900 plus, topping out at £1,320 for a Limousin.

A smart suckler outfit consisting of a first-calving Simmental cow with a Limousin heifer calf at foot, sold for £3,500.

This Limousin bullock, weighing 640kg, sold for £2,380 (372p/kg).

This Hereford heifer, weighing 630kg, sold for £1,900 (302p/kg).

This 530kg Charolais heifer sold for £1,910 (360p/kg).

This Charolais bullock, weighing 570kg made £2,110 (370p/kg).

This Aberdeen Angus male calf, born 28/1/25, made £340.

This Hereford, male calf, born 25/1/25, sold for £390.

This Aberdeen Angus female, born 4/1/25, made £360.

This Aberdeen Angus male calf, born 1/2/25, made £295.

This Simmental male calf, born 20/1/25, made £500.