The latest Ballymena Livestock Market online machinery sale saw around 2,300 lots on offer.

Running from Friday 30 May to Monday 2 June, an overall clearance rate of over 65% was achieved across both inside and outside lots.

Vehicles sold to a top price of £19,500 for a 2005 Massey Ferguson 6465, while a Kane 16t 20 foot silage trailer made £15,100.

Outside of those lots pictured, other leading prices saw £4,400 paid for a Lely Welger RP220 round baler, with a Massey Ferguson 135 selling for £4,200. A 14ft triaxle Ifor Williams cattle trailer made the same price, while a Taarup 856 straw chopper sold for £3,000, as did a 1960 Fordson Dexta tractor.

The top prices for lots held inside included £400 paid for a toolbox and tools.

Next sale

The next machinery sale at Ballymena Market will take place on Friday 27 June. The last day for machinery to be entered is Wednesday 25 June.

This Kane 16t, 20 foot silage trailer sold for £15,100.

This Broughan16t, 20 foot silage trailer made £13,500.

This 2018 John Deere Gator 855D sold for £12,400.

This 2010 JCB Skidsteer made £9,000.

This Massey Ferguson 20E sold for £6,000.

This Ifor Williams plant trailer made £3,300.

This sheep handling trailer sold for £5,100.

This Pottinger 10ft mower made £4,100.