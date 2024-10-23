An on-farm production was the highlight at the Slatabogie Holstein open day with heifer calves topping 5,500 guineas.

A February 2024-born pedigree heifer calf sold to a top price of 5,500gns at the on-farm production sale held by the Maghera-based Slatabogie Holstein herd on Tuesday.

The sale, on behalf of the Paul family, was conducted by Taaffe auctions, with the top-priced Slatabogie Ranger Carlin sired by 3star Oh Ranger Red, out of Boghill Glamour Hurricane Carlin D. The calf has a £635 PLI.

Next up at 5,200gns was Slatbogie Willows Beautygirl Red, a June 2024-born daughter of Blondin Willows Red, out of Lookout Altitude Beautygirl red.

In-calf heifers sold to a top price of 4,000gns paid for SBG Ranger Carlin 4, a November 2022-born animal due in December with a heifer to Siemers Rengd Parfect. Cows in milk sold to a top of 4,500gns paid for Slatabogie Ranger Ashlyn 3, a heifer by 3star Oh Ranger Red, which calved in August.

That was followed by 4,200gns for the first lactation Slatabogie Diamondback Shania Red, calved in July and served to AI on 4 October.

A 2024-born heifer was auctioned for charity and raised 2,600gns.

