This Limousin male, born 6 May 2024, sold for £1,500 (379p/kg).

Quality stock across both rings saw prices continuing to improve on previous weeks at Dungannon Farmers Mart on Wednesday 26 February.

Steers sold briskly to a peak price of £2,550, 375p/kg for a 680kg Limousin. A 610kg Simmental fetched £2,290, 375p/kg while the hammer dropped at £2,010, 365p/kg for an Aberdeen Angus.

The main run of steers made between the 350p/kg and 375p/kg mark for 550 to 650kg lots. However, lighter steers broke the 400p/kg barrier with a 320kg Limousin making £1,430, 446p/kg while a 355kg Limousin made £1,520, 428p/kg.

Heifers also performed well with Charolais- bred types leading the way. The top priced female was a 620kg heifer which sold for £2,270, 366p/kg, followed by 590kg at £2,240, 380p/kg and a 570kg lot which made £2,220, 390p/kg. The main run of heifers made 350-380p/kg for 550 to 580kg.

Dropped calves

There were lots of buyers in the dropped calf ring. Prices for bulls peaked at £700 for a Belgian Blue while other Blues ranged from £380 to £630. Angus bulls sold to £485, with other quality lots selling for around £400. A good quality Hereford made £495.

Friesian Bull calves ranged from £55 to £220, depending on age and quality.

Heifers topped at £630 for both Limousin and Charolais calves, while Angus calves peaked at £495, with the main run at £300-£400.

Higher prices were paid for reared calves, with a November 2024-born Charolais female making £750, while a nice pen of November 2024 Belgian Blue Heifers (pictured) made £715.

Weanlings

The trade was electric for quality weanlings. The 500p/kg barrier was broken by a 340kg Limousin heifer at £1,720, 506p/kg, while a 290kg Limousin heifer made £1,450, 497p/kg.

Good quality heifer weanlings generally sold in the 400-450p/kg range.

Heavier male weanlings sold to a top of £1,760 (391p/kg) for a 450kg Limousin. Lighter Charolais lots broke the 500p/kg barrier with a 220kg animal making £1,210, 548p/kg and a 230kg lot also at £1210, 528p/kg.

Sale Days

Dungannon Mart runs weekly sales on a Wednesday at 11am. In Ring 1, heifers are followed by cull cows and steers. In Ring 3, dropped calves are followed by breeding stock and weanlings. The yard opens at 7am.

A weekly sheep sale takes place on Thursday at 11.30am.

This Charolais male, born May 2024, weighed 270kg and sold for £1,190 or 440p/kg.

This Belgian Blue female, born 15 June 2024, weighed 315kg and sold for £1,240 or 393p/kg.

This 450kg Limousin male, born 10 May 2024, sold for £1,760 or 391p/kg.

This Belgian Blue male, born 3 March 2023, weighed 655kg and sold for £2,140 (326p/kg).

A tidy pen of 4 female Belgian Blue calves, born 1 November 2024, made £715 each.

This Charolais female, born 30 May 2023, weighed 550kg and sold for £2,050 or 372p/kg.

This 2 March 2023-born Charolais female, weighing 570kg, made £2,220 (389p/kg).

This May 2024-born Limousin male, weighed 335kg and sold for £1340 or 400p/kg.

This 420kg Limousin male, born 3 March 2024, sold for £1,660 or 395p/kg.

This Charolais female, born 2 November 2024, sold for £750.