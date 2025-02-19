The first Mission: FarmStrong event of 2025 took place at Swatragh Mart on Monday. The campaign is being held across local marts to encourage farmers to look after their physical, mental and spiritual well-being, whilst raising funds for Action Cancer. Pictured at the first event were Simon Walsh, Rural Chaplaincy; Christina Faulkner, Farm Families Health Checks; Lucy McCusker, Action Cancer; Gemma Mooney, Health and Safety Executive NI; Caitriona Crawford, Farming Community Network; Rachel Mitchell, Ulster Farmers’ Union; Pamela Caldwell, Rural Support; Rural Chaplain Kenny Hanna; and Mark Jones, Action Cancer.

Prices for the best-quality weanlings in NI marts are running £1/kg above this time last year, according to data compiled by the Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC).

The LMC figures indicate that the best quality steers in the under 400kg bracket averaged 425p/kg in the first week of February 2025, which compares to 330p/kg a year ago.

Similarly, heifers up to 450kg are averaging 420p/kg for first-quality lots, whereas the trade was at 320p/kg this time last year. However, prices for plainer cattle are not up as much. Second-quality bullocks under 400kg averaged 335p/kg in early February 2025, which is up from 260p/kg a year earlier.

Similar-quality heifers under 450kg averaged 320p/kg at the start of the month, which compares to 255p/kg in February 2024.

Meanwhile, reports from local marts indicate that cattle of all weights have continued to meet a strong demand from buyers this week.

At Swatragh on Monday, bullocks sold to a top price of 464p/kg for a 362kg Limousin that made £1,680. The top heifer price per kilo was 427p/kg for a calf that weighed 246kg and made £1,050.

There was a strong show of weanlings in the 300-400kg weight range. Top prices included a 350kg Limousin bullock that made £1,520 (434p/kg) and the best heifer was a 336kg Charolais that sold for £1,340 (399p/kg). Cows sold to 382p/kg for a Limousin that weighed 500kg and made £1,910. The highest price per head for a cow was £2,160 for a 780kg Limousin (277p/kg).

In Ballymena on Tuesday, store cattle met a lively trade, with leading prices including 406p/kg for a 480kg Charolais bullock at £1,950 and 426p/kg for a 450kg Limousin heifer that made £1,920.

For heavier cattle over 500kg, leading prices included 403p/kg for a 570kg Charolais bullock that made £2,300 and a 560kg Limousin heifer sold for £2,580 (460p/kg).

In pictures: Swatragh weekly cattle sale

This Charolais heifer weighed 374kg and sold for £1,460 (£3.90/kg).

This Limousin steer weighed 422kg and sold for £1,570 (£3.72/kg).

This Charolais heifer weighed 344kg and sold for £1,310 (£3.81/kg).

This Limousin heifer weighed 300kg and sold for £1,100 (£3.67/kg).

This Limousin steer weighed 340kg and sold for £1,200 (£3.53/kg).

This Limousin heifer weighed 300kg and sold for £1,110 (£3.70/kg).