Abbie Lecky from Castlederg, Co Tyrone, on the Ulster Wool shearing training course at Claudy, Co Derry. \ Peter Houston

A new price list has been published by Ulster Wool for the 2024 clip, with wool returns at their highest levels since 2018.

Prices for grades of wool have, in most cases, increased by 60% with mountain wool more than doubling in value in comparison to the 2023 clip figures.

Medium (Texel) grade wool is up from 26p/kg in 2023 to 42p/kg for last year’s clip. Mule ewe grade wool is up from 28p/kg to 46p/kg over the same period. The largest increase is seen with Blackface wool which has more than doubled from 12p/kg to 31p/kg for the 2024 clip.

Commenting, Brendan Kelly, chair of Ulster Wool, said prices at recent auctions were 18p/kg higher than last year, which has flowed through to improved member returns.

“Demand through the middle of the selling season was exceptional with many auctions having a nearly full clearance,” he said. That high demand has led to Ulster Wool selling 83% of its supplies by mid-April, with the remaining wool scheduled for auction in the coming months, before new season wool in July.

“Demand for wool is improving and to maximise returns, Ulster Wool urges its members to send in their fleeces in 2025. Please contact the depot or visit the Ulster Wool website for details of your nearest collection centre,” said Kelly.