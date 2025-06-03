Ballydoogan Dairies owned by Timmy Hegarty from Moate in Co Westmeath held it’s Cream of the Dairy sale in Carnaross Mart on Friday 30 May. Taaffe Auctions oversaw the sale of over 70 head of cattle on behalf of Ballydoogan, which produced an average price of €3,357 for the cows and calves presented on the day.

Dazzling her way to success was Glasson Dalliance B Ashlyn VG88-3YR, who topped the sale at €10,200, selling to a herd in Co Cork.

This exciting young cow was bred by Philip and Simon Haffey of the Glassson herd in Portadown and was purchased as a yearling heifer in the Summer Sizzler sale in 2022 by Timmy for his Ballydoogan herd. Sired by Wilder Dalliance ET and out of Glasson Bankroll W Ashlyn, she sold milking 60 litres/day under a robot system.

Ballydoogan Lambda Heidi ET went under the hammer at €7,900. A daughter of Farnear Delta Lambda and Duckett Parfect Heidi ET, this well-bred young female is just four months old.

Slatabogie Bertolli Jordy 4 Red (EX) exchanged hands at €7,800 selling to a herd in Co Wicklow.

Sired by Cycle McGucci Jordy Red and bred by Alan and Leanne Paul, the Slatabogie cow was purchased by Timmy as a yearling heifer in the Summer Sizzler sale in 2021.

She was quickly followed by her three-week-old red-and-white heifer calf sired by Hoogerhorst DG OH Rebels-Red, which sold for €3,600 to a herd in Co Tyrone.