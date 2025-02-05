Idvies Pink Profit Z149, which sold for 32,000gns, the highest price across all breeds. \ MacGregor Photography

Stirling bull sales kicked off in Scotland last weekend, with the Aberdeen Angus, Shorthorn, Limousin, Lincoln Red and Hereford taking centre stage. A total of 176 bulls exchanged hands across the five breeds, with an Aberdeen Angus bull leading the trade at 32,000gns.

As well as achieving the highest price, the Angus breed sold the most bulls, with 66 bulls selling to an average of £7,727 – resulting in a clearance of 67%. The overall sale leader came in the form of Idvies Pink Profit Z149, brought out by Messrs F J Fraser and son. Born in April 2023, this powerful bull is a son of Duncanzimere Jacobite, while his mother is the Thrunton Panther daughter, Idvies Pinky Paula.

He catalogued with some impressive 200-, 400- and 600-day weight figures, and was secured in a two-way partnership by the Tonley and Drumhill herds.

Drumhill success

It was Jonathan and Lisa Doyle’s Drumhill herd, based in Northern Ireland, that achieved the next highest price of 28,000gns for the junior and reserve overall champion, Drumhill Kristoff Z566. This stylish bull is a son of Glenade Drumshanbo, while his dam Nightingale Kristina is a daughter of the well-known Netherallan Peter Pershore.

Born in May 2023, Kristoff carries one copy of the NT821 gene and will now join Andrew Hodge’s Rulesmains herd in Berwickshire.

One of the youngest bulls of the day, Hallington Epic Z833, was next-best at 14,000gns for Messrs Alan R Lawson and son. A son of Tonley Elmo X805, this August 2023-born bull displayed a nice balance of figures, which included a milk value of +23 and a calving figure of +0.0.

He was knocked down to Hamish Sclater for his Deveron herd, based in Aberdeenshire.

Claiming the overall Angus championship under judge Stephen Wallace of the Baronagh herd in Northern Ireland was the intermediate champion Duncanziemere Jenson Z535, exhibited by the Clarke family. This massive son of Auchincrieve Exodus goes back to the herd’s famous Jody family and went on to sell for 10,000gns.

Nine Angus heifers traded on the day, averaging £3,384 and peaking at 8,000gns for the overall female champion, Foxhill Diamond Mist Z253 ET, exhibited by Mr and Mrs A Alford.

Drumhill Kristoff Z566, which sold for 28,000gns. \ MacGregor Photography

Shorthorns

A total of 55 Shorthorn bulls sold to an average of £6,476, resulting in a clearance of 71%. Topping their trade was Coxhill Taskforce (P) at 20,000gns for Mrs L J Townsend. This dark roan bull was born in April 2023 and is a son of Meonside Nidavellir. Having the last call on him was A and C Farms based in Rutland.

The second prize winner, Meonside Thor (P), wasn’t far behind at 18,000gns, for D and T Bradley. Dark roan in colour, this May 2023-born bull is a son of Podehole Piper (H) and the Willingham Kensington daughter, Meonside Broadhooks.

A and C farms based in Rutland also wrapped up the reserve junior champion, Muiresk Turra (P), at 16,000gns. The property of Stuart G Mair and sons, this Alvie Galaxy son will turn two years old in April and went to sale carrying a single copy of the F94L gene.

Irish Genetics

The overall Shorthorn championship was awarded to D and T Bradley’s Meonside Tobias (P), who had earlier claimed the junior championship under judge David Dickie. Sired by Crooked Post Tobias 13D, this May 2023-born bull is a son of the Irish-bred cow Caramba Rothes Lovable. He was knocked down in the sale ring at 6,500gns.

Irish Shorthorn genetics featured well at the sale, with the Irish-bred Ballinlig Buster winning the reserve intermediate champion and selling for 5,200gns for Natalie Hynd, while the in-calf heifer Charlesbury Noels Toro, who is a daughter of Creaga Toro and Creaga Skyler, realised 5,000gns for Headlined Partners.

Nine Shorthorn females found new homes, selling to an average of £3,990. Topping the female trade at 6,500gns was Meonside Broadhooks True (P), brought out once again by D and T Bradley.

Limousin bulls

The Limousin breed achieved the highest clearance, with 50 bulls (78% clearance) averaging £7,333. Leading their consignment at 14,500gns was the reserve junior champion, Goldies University ET, exhibited by Bruce Goldie. This June 2023-born bull is a son of the popular Ampertaine Elgin, while his mother one of the top cows in the herd, Goldies Melody. He displayed two copies of the F94L profit gene and will now reside in the Isle-of-Tiree.

Bruce Goldie also received the next highest price of 13,000gns for the rising two-year-old, Perth Umberto. Bred by Sion Wyn Jones, this double F94L carrier is a son Ampertaine Foreman and the Wilodge Vantastic daughter, Millbrow Misty.

Mr J Nimmo parted company with his second prize winner, Maraiscote Uhlala, for 12,000gns. This Bassingfield Machoman son carries one copy of both the F94L and Q204X genes, and was purchased by Achnaba Farms in Argyll.

Goldies University ET, which sold for 14,500gns. \ MacGregor Photography

Anside Utwo

Having clinched the intermediate championship under judge Andrew Clarke, Anside Utwo went on to claim the overall Limousin champion for Mr and Mrs S Irvine. A carrier of the F94L and NT821 genes, this Anside Orton-sired bull is a son of Anside Lollipop, who is daughter of the Irish bred sire, Powerful Irish. He sold to a herd in Inverness for 11,000gns.

Just four Hereford bulls were catalogued for the sale and all four sold to an average of £5,329. Leading the trade at 7,000gns was Auckvale 1 Almighty exhibited by W and R Kemp. This 23-month-old bull is homebred on both sides, sired by Auckvale 1 Tundra and out of Auckvale 1 Beauty.

Mr J Cameron received a sum of 13,000gns for the only Lincoln Red bull in the sale, Trainview Cassius.