Loughans Eire Z116, which sold for the top price of 3,800gns. \ Alfie Shaw

The annual Loughans Aberdeen Angus bull sale, which took place over the weekend, saw a keen demand for pedigree Angus bulls.

Conducted by Markethill Livestock Mart on behalf of John and Rory Best, the sale took place via an online timed auction through MartEye and attracted bidders from across the island of Ireland.

Despite the best efforts of storm Éowyn to disrupt online bidding, the sale achieved an average sale price of 3,390gns and a 100% clearance for the 12 bulls on offer.

When the sale concluded, the 23-month-old Angus bull Loughans Eire Z116 led proceedings at 3,800gns. This powerful big bull is a son of the UK sire Cheerbrook Profit V138 and the homebred dam Loughans Eire S826.

He catalogued with some impressive performance figures, including a 400-day weight figure of +106 and a terminal index of +47.

Loughans Ebba Z131, which sold for 3,700gns. \ Alfie Shaw

Three bulls traded at 3,700gns. The first to close was Loughans Ebba Z131, sired by Gear Blue Moon and out of the Netherton Americano daughter Loughans Ebba R502. This well-made bull will turn two years old in February and carries a below-average calving figure of +0.3.

The next bull to hit 3,700gns was Loughans Prince Fiji Z164. Born in March 2023, Fiji is a son of the massive UK sire, Blelack Lord Blackthorn S825, while his dam is the impressive Loughans Petal W941. Once again, he catalogued with a positive calving figure of +2.3.

Rawburn stock bull

The last bull to attract a bid of 3,700gns was the herd’s stock bull, Rawburn Bastille X456. Having been used across the Loughans herd for the past two seasons, Bastille is a March 2021-born son of the high index UK sire Rawburn Loaded U670.

He went to auction with a tremendous set of numbers, which included a calving ease figure of +5.8 and a 600-day weight figure of +123.

Commenting on the sale, a representative from Markethill Livestock Mart said: “Farmers from throughout Ireland were keen to purchase the high-quality stock, with the bulls very suitable for multiple farming enterprises.

"The success of the auction underscores the ongoing demand for top-tier Aberdeen Angus genetics, with buyers recognising the potential of these well-bred bulls to improve herd performance and future breeding.”

