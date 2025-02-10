Drumcarbin Wan Basaka, which sold for the highest price of €9,000. / Alfie Shaw

The true grit and determination of the executive committee of the Midland & Western Livestock Improvement Society to keep its loyal exhibitors satisfied certainly paid off on Saturday, when a successful show and sale took place at their showgrounds in Carrick-on-Shannon.

Before the sale started, auctioneer Francis McGowan thanked, on behalf of the society, all those who assisted the committee in creating the judging and sale rings in the judging arena after the sale ring was destroyed by storm Éowyn.

Angus dominated the entries, with 30 bulls catalogued, and it was the Angus bull Drumcarbin Wan Basaka, which topped the trade at €9,000.

Exhibited by Shane McKiernan from Ballinagh, Co Cavan, this 18-month-old bull is a son of the former Elite sale champion Loughlynn Hum Dinger and a homebred cow sired by Rawburn Boss Hogg.

He catalogued with a decorative set of indices, which included a five-star terminal, replacement and dairy beef index (DBI), and was secured in the sale ring by Liam McCauley from Northern Ireland.

Liscolvin Wayne exhibited by Co Roscommon breeder Martin Garvey was next best at €6,500.

Sired by Progressive Genetics’ Prohurst Eoghan W759, this powerful September 2023-born bull goes back to a homebred daughter of Bohey Jasper.

Stars were in abundance with Wayne, as he displayed a five-star DBI of €158 and a five-star terminal index of €112. He was knocked down to a breeder from Co Sligo.

Angus champion

Judge David Lillie from Co Sligo picked Loughlynn Whacker as his overall Angus champion. Brought out by Pat Regan from Claremorris, Co Mayo, Whacker is a son of HF Rebel 53y and the Drumhill Jay Eric M607 daughter, Loughlynn Star-lite.

He went to auction with a five-star replacement index of €156 and below-average calving figures on both beef and dairy. He sold to a pedigree herd in Co Leitrim for €6,100.

Pat and Finbar Cahill from Co Cavan realised €5,100 for their reserve Angus champion, Shankill Lord Hewick Z315.

Having stood second in his class to the champion, this December 2023-born bull is a son of the herd’s stock bull Lavally Ultra and a Drumhill Lord Harry-bred daughter. Wrapping this one up was James Porter from the Old Glenort Angus herd in Northern Ireland.

Limousin bull

Leading the continental trade at €5,100 was the 13-month-old Limousin bull, Coolebawn Victor, brought out by Jason Beirne from Co Leitrim. This Loyal son offered a calvig figure of just 1.9% on beef cows and carries four-star terminal and replacement indexes, as well as a DBI of €117. He sold to a herd in Co Westmeath.

Charolais topped at €3,100 for a July 2023 born bull shown by Michael Brehony, while Martin Tierney led the Hereford trade at €3,400 for a 20-month-old son of Gouldingpoll 1 Superduty ET and Noel Bohan received €2,200 for a rising two-year-old Shorthorn bull.

In total, 27 of the 38 bulls auctioned sold to an average of €3,872, meanwhile three of the four heifers on offer retailed for an average of €2,866.

Pick up a copy of this week's Irish Farmers Journal to read the full report.