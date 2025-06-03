Fellfort Robyn 1351 which sold for the highest price of €13,400. \ Shanon Kinahan

Over 130 registered buyers logged on to watch the Fellfort Angus dispersal sale close on Monday evening 2 June, with over 37,000 views recorded from across the world.

It was a fitting reward for breeders Ben and Elaine Ryall who have dedicated their life to the Angus breed, as all 49 lots sold, commanding significant attention as the bids came in thick and fast in the closing stages.

A number of last-second bids saw the average sale price eventually settle at €4,929 for the 49 breeding females on offer.

Robyn 1351

The sale rocketed early on, as Fellfort Robyn 1351 romped her way to the top price of €13,400, setting the scene for the remainder of the sale.

Billed by many as the standout cow, Robyn is a rising seven-year-old daughter of former stock bull Drumcrow Montana and Fellfort Nikita 1165.

This fabulous Angus type cow already has two sons in AI, in the form of Fellfort W Robo and Fellfort Ricky A718. Carrying a three-star within breed replacement index of €122, she sold in-calf to a herd in Co Kildare.

U Beauty

Fellfort U Beauty 1506 was next best at €9,400, selling to a herd in Co Sligo. This July 2021-born cow is a daughter of the high-index AI sire Kealkil Prime Lad and Fellfort S Berry 1383.

Fellfort U Beauty 1506 which sold for €9,400. \ Shanon Kinahan

Scanned six months in-calf, U Beauty has already proven herself as a real breeder, producing Fellfort W Basil in Munster AI, as well as displaying some mouthwatering indexes, which included a replacement index of €209.

Trading at €8,600 was Fellfort U Michelle 1541, a rising four-year-old daughter of Progressive Genetics' Drumcarbin Prince Mambo and Fellfort S Mint.

Due to calve down in August 2025, this stylish young cow also displayed some eye-catching figures, including a five-star replacement index of €162. She will now join a pedigree herd in Co Kilkenny.

Fellfort U Michelle 1541 which sold for €8,600. \ Shanon Kinahan

A bid of €8,200 secured Fellfort U Lilly 1568, a young October 2021- born daughter of Carrigroe Noel and Fellfort Nutmeg 1152.

This high-index cow carries a massive set of numbers, boosted by a dairy-beef index (DBI) of €168. With one son already in AI and due to calve down in November 2025, she was the pick of a herd in Co Tipperary.

Three cows retailed at €7,000, the first coming in the form of Fellfort R Lil 1034, a daughter of Carrigroe Noel and Fellfort Lil 1034. Born in August 2018, this high replacement index cow found a new home in Co Clare.

Fellfort U Mystique 1559 matched Lil at the same money. Mystique is a September 2021-born daughter of Carrigroe Real Improver and Fellfort Matilda 1016.

Also realising €7,000 was Fellfort U Mystic 1560, another September 2021-born daughter of the easy calving AI specialist, Cornamuckla Lord Hardy K222. She will make her way to a herd in Co Tipperary.

Maiden heifer

Fellfort A Rosie led the young female trade at €6,400. Just nine months old, Rosie is a daughter of Drumcarbin Prince Mambo and Fellfort T-Rosey 1472. After some frantic last second bids, she was knocked down to a herd in Co Cork.

