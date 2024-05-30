The Baileys Red Ladies Limousin timed auction takes place from 31 May at 5pm until Monday evening, 3 June at 7pm. / A Moore Media

On Saturday 1 June, Tom Bailey and the Baileys Limousin team will open their gates in Culcommon, Co Meath, for their open day and Irish Limousin Young Members Association (YMA) workshop.

The open day and YMA workshop coincides with the Baileys Red Ladies online timed auction, which is set to begin on Friday evening 31 May at 5pm and will close online on Monday evening 3 June at 7pm.

Tom began farming in 1982 and it was in 1998 that the famous Baileys herd was established in the green heartland of Co Meath.

The purchase of Roscrea champion Pelletstown Lucy (costing €10,000 at the time) saw the initial establishment of the herd, along with purchases from the Redpath, Woodhouse, Kilmore and Marlhill herds.

Since its establishment, the Baileys have placed a strong emphasis on their breeding, calving and herd health strategies and focused on building on the quality of their foundation females all the way through.

Bloodlines

Bloodlines from the Co Meath-based herd can be found in herds all over Ireland and the UK and the herd has become synonymous with the Limousin breed over the years.

The herd has enjoyed huge success over the past 25 years at shows and sales and one of the herd's biggest success stories came with the birth of their Roundhill Vjoyeuse daughter Baileys Ice Princess.

Ice Princess is possibly one of the most impressive Limousin females bred to date, having been crowned national champion at Tullamore Show in 2015 and 2016, Balmoral champion in 2015 and supreme champion at the World Limousin Congress in 2016.

Ice Princess was bred by Tom and was purchased by fellow Co Meath breeders John and Karol Connell as a yearling heifer.

To date, she has proved herself to be an exceptional breeding female, having given birth to the €38,000 Roscrea champion Carrickmore Maximus, as well as having her first 10 sons selling to an average sale price of €14,460, with eight of her 10 sons standing in pedigree herds, five of which are in the UK.

Breeding

Breeding like this comes from years of careful consideration during breeding and it’s because of the team's exceptional eye for stock that the herd has continued to shine at the forefront of the breed.

The online sale is a classy collection of some of the finest females in the Baileys herd and the sale will take place this bank holiday weekend (31 May to 3 June) online through Denis Barret and Marteye.

All roads lead to the farm in Co Meath (Eircode: A85 E898) on Saturday 1 June for the open day and YMA workshop for what is promised to be a great day for all Limousin enthusiasts.