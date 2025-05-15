It was another very busy day in the sheep rings at Balmoral Show on Thursday, with the remaining 14 breed championships taking place.

Badgerface Texel

There was a larger entry in the Badgerface Texel category than last year and the competition was fierce.

It was a flashy shearling ewe from Jack King and Stephen Swale that claimed the overall champion spot.

The reserve champion went to a strong ram lamb from Russell Millen.

Berrichon

In the Berrichon section, it was the Golanview flock that claimed the overall champion and reserve champion spots.

Blue Du Maine

After picking up first in all four Blue Du Maine classes, Glenn Baird went on to pick up champion and reserve champion titles in the Blue Du Maine championship.

Blue Texel

Russell Millen’s shearling ewe claimed the champion spot in the Blue Texel category and it was a ewe lamb from Allen Shortt and Samamtha Allen that took the reserve champion title.

Bluefaced Leicester

Quality was very much to the fore in the Bluefaced Leicester section where the champion was a massive shearling ram from Julie Loughery and reserve champion was a shearling ewe from Ian Montgomery.

Border Leicester

A two-shear ewe from Callum Patterson was the 2025 overall Border Leicester champion and an aged ram from Harold Dickey was the reserve champion.

Dutch Spotted

Having the largest entry of sheep at Balmoral Show for the second consecutive year, the level of quality was extremely high, but it was a two-shear ewe from Mark Priestley to add to his accolade of wins from Wednesday. A stylish ram lamb from James Johnston then stood reserve to the ewe.

Greyface

In a small Greyface category, Stephen Wallace's aged ewe took the overall championship title and Cameron Agnew's shearling ewe stood in reserve champion place.

Jacob

After a long morning judging, James Maybin's shearling ewe stood overall champion in the Jacob section.

Kerry Hill

The Kerry Hill section was won by a shearling ewe from Ross Jamieson and coming in reserve was Jack Colhoun's aged ewe.

Mules

It was Archie Henry that dominated the Mule section, winning both overall champion and reserve champion titles with a shearling ewe and an aged ewe.

North Country Cheviot

The North Country Cheviot section was filled with eye-catching sheep, but the one that caught judge Alan Simpson's eye was a shearling ewe from Norman Robinson. Reserve champion went to James Murnion's mighty stock ram.

Valais Blacknose

In the cutest sheep section, it was a ram from Emma and Ryan Conway that rose to the top to claim champion title.