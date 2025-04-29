Bernish Uriah sold for the highest price of 8,200gns for the McCrory family. \ Alfie Shaw

The British Limousin Cattle Society held its April show and sale of bulls and heifers at Ballymena Livestock Mart on Saturday 26 April.

Trade was strong across the board with an average price of 5,225gns (€6,456) for 30 bulls sold.

Taking home the highest price of 8,200gns (€10,132) was the second-prize winner Bernish Uriah for the McCrory family from Omagh in Co Tyrone. This October 2023-born bull is a son of the 25,000gns Glenrock Redemption and the Millgate Fame daughter, Bernish Libbyfortune. The double F94L carrier was the choice lot of Desmond Fulton.

Overall senior champion Rahoney Umpire bred by H McFarland from Trillick in Co Tyrone was next best at 7,500gns (€9,267). A son of Gunnerfleet Lion and the Ampertaine Abracadabra daughter, Rahoney Melissa, this single carrier of the Q204X and F94L genes went home with P and L McKeag.

A bid of 6,500gns (€8,032) bought the intermediate and overall champion, Eniver Undone, for R and M Sterritt. Bred and exhibited by Michael McKeefry, this Ampertaine Magnum son was born in October 2023 and goes back to the Plumtree Fantastic daughter, Eniver Polly.

Kieran McCrory was back in the money when he traded Bernish Umberto at 6,400gns (€7,908).

Another son of Glenrock Redemption, Umberto’s mother is a daughter of Foxhillfarm Ourbest.

Just two heifers were present, with a top price of 5,000gns (€6,178) for the Whinfellpark Lomu daughter Rahoney Unique from H McFarland.