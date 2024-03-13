Ciaran, Aisling and Maria Calvey pictured with their Charolais champion, Caltun Trevore, who sold for the top price of €5,100 at the March sale in Carrick-on-Shannon on Saturday. \ Shanon Kinahan

We’re just a few short weeks into the spring pedigree sale season and what a start we’ve seen so far. The Midland and Western Livestock Improvement Society held its second multi-breed show and sale of pedigree bulls and heifers on Saturday, 9 March, which a variety of Angus, Charolais and Limousin bulls on offer.

Charolais section

In the Charolais ring, it was Maria Calvey and family from Westport, Co Mayo, who secured the top spot at Saturday’s sale, with their November 2022-born bull, Caltun Trevore. Sired by Glera Oran and bred from a Donally New (CF52) cow, the 16-month-old bull carried bloodlines from the renowned Cavelands Fenian, Oldstone Egbert and Hermes.

With an ease-of-calving figure of just 3.9%, Trevore boasted four stars on replacement and five stars on terminal and not only had all the figures behind him, he also had all he needed to secure the Charolais championship in the pre-sale show, and sold to a breeder in Co Donegal when auctioneer Francie McGowan’s hammer fell at €5,100.

In keeping with the judges choices from the pre-sale show, the second highest price of the day came when the hammer fell for the reserve Charolais champion Portnason Theo, from the herd of Edward Vaughan from Ballyshannon, Co Donegal. Born in September 2022, the Elios son boasted an impressive sire stack, including Tombapik, Cavelands Fenian, Jumper, Impair, Noaille and Cloverfield Excellent.

With a replacement index of €130 and a terminal index of €125, the 17-month-old bull sold for €4,700 to a Co Roscommon-based farmer.

Local breeder Mary McGowan from Carrick-on-Shannon secured next best on the day for her four-star, five-star bull Corralara Tiger that sold for €4,000. The October 2021-born bull was tapped forward as a second prize winner in the pre-sale show and was sired by a CF52 son, Tonroe Eminem. Tiger was bred from a Sesame dam, Corralara Pearl, going back to Hermes, Pirate, Picador and Lyonsdemesne Tzar and was just 4.5% for calving.

Mary’s leading ways continued with her December 2022-born bull Corralara Tyson, who secured a third place rosette in the pre-sale show and €3,000 in the sale ring.

Tyson was sired by Lisnagre Elite (LGL) and was bred from a Derryolam Impeccable dam. The double four-star bull boasted yet another impressive sire stack, including, Domino, Aimable, Jupiter, CF52 and Lyonsdemesne Tzar. Both of these bulls sold to Northern Ireland.

On the day, the Charolais bulls on offer achieved an average price of €3,528.57, with bulls selling from €1,900 to €5,100.

In the Limousin section, top call went to local Carrick-on-Shannon breeder Michael Reynolds for his April 2022-born bull, Bunnymore Tommy 2.

Tommy was sired by homebred Bavardage son, Bunnymore Poirot and was bred from a Ampertaine Commander dam. Tommy also boasted some impressive sires in his pedigree, including On-Dit, Sympa, Glenrock Ventura and Camron copilot. He also boasted €123 on replacement and €155 on terminal, and was one of the easiest calving continental bulls in the sale, at just 1.8%.

Angus section

In the Angus section, top call of the day went to Cathal McCormack from the Steil Angus herd in Castlerea for his September 2022-born bull, Steil Volvo 484. Sired by Ernehill Rum out of a The Moss Kriss L128 dam, the 18-month-old bull boasted €168 on replacement and €98 on terminal and was very easy calving, at just 1.6%.

With a pedigree including Netherton Americano, Te Mania Berkley B1, Galaway Gaffer Geronimo and Foxwood Gerry, the double five-star bull sold for €4,500 to the Burtunny Angus herd, after previously securing the overall championship in the pre-sale show.

The reserve championship in the Angus section was awarded to Seamus Nearly from Troyswood, Co Kilkenny, for his Bohey Jasper son, Troyswood Victor 404. This December 2022-born bull was bred from a Netherton Americano M703 dam and left the ring unsold at €4,400 on the day.

The Calvey family from Co Mayo didn’t just enjoy success in the Charolais ring, but also in the Angus ring, with their January 2023-born bull, Caltun Walter. Walter was sired by Drumcrow Reeko, a son of Drumcrow Joker, and was bred from a Cornamuckla Lord Hardy K222 dam and boasted €113 on replacement and €96 on terminal, as well as an ease-of-calving figure of just 1.8%. The 14-month-old bull placed second in his class in the pre-sale show and sold for €4,000 to a pedigree breeder in Co Leitrim.

Next best in the Angus ring was no stranger to the show and sale ring, Alan Gibbons from Strokestown, Co Roscommon. Alan brought forward a Lisduff Red Pepper R368 son, Carrowboy Vagabond for Saturday’s sale. Bred from a Birchess Littleman dam, the October 2022-born bull was very easy calving at just 0.8%, and stood with a replacement index of €144 and a terminal index of €82. The hammer for the third prize winner at €3,700.

Also securing €3,700 on the day was Dromod, Co Leitrim, breeder Thomas Mulligan’s Clooncarne Vector. Vector was a son of Dumcrow Savoy and he was bred from a Knockmountagh Robert dam. The September 2022-born bull ranked €126 on replacement and €74 on terminal and placed second in his class in the pre-sale show. The 18-month-old bull was sold to a Co Cavan farmer.

The Angus bulls on offer sold to an average price of €3,126, with 13 bulls going on to find new homes on the day.

Jack Cronin, Sean Kilkenny, Irish Angus president, and Cathal McCormack, of the Steil Angus herd, with the Angus Champion, Steil Volvo 484, that sold for the top Angus price of €4,500. \ Shanon Kinahan

Michael and Aiobhin Reynolds pictured with their first prize winner, Bunnymore Tommy 2, that sold for the top Limousin price of €4,100 at Saturdays sale in Carrick-on-Shannon.