Check out some of these photos from the summer shows that took place around the country over the last week.
MULLINGAR SHOW: champion Shorthorn went to Conor Murphy for his heifer Ricketstown Flossy Sky bred by Martin Kelly. From left: Conor Murphy, Noel Brady, judge, and Amelda Middleton, president of the Irish Shorthorn Society. \ Moore Photography
BANDON SHOW: Cork breeders Noel and Jimmy McSweeney took home the Charolais championship for their heifer Rovanagh U Diamond. She is sired by Noble Prince and out of a Goldstar Ludwig dam.
DUNMANWAY SHOW: all-Ireland Scotch hogget ewe winner shown by Lucy Harrington, with Maria Coughlan, Macroom Tool Hire, sponsor; Kevin Lynch, judge; and Sam Jennings, Dunmanway Show. \ Tony O’Donovan
DUNMANWAY SHOW: champion Simmental and reserve interbreed champion Peter and Marion O’Connell’s Raceview Poppy Jasmin, shown by Isabelle Lehane, with Seán Sherman, judge.\ Tony O’Donovan
DUNMANWAY SHOW: champion Aberdeen Angus and overall interbreed beef champion, Mogeely Herd’s Corlismore Tomahawk (born on 14 April 2020), shown by Albert DeCogan, with Jim Forrestal, judge. \ Tony O’Donovan
MULLINGAR SHOW: Simone and Niall Maguire with Rockvalley Usha, the champion Charolais, last weekend. Usha is by Glera Oran and out of an Elgin Jackman-sired dam, Birches Pretty Lady. \ Moore Photography
Cormac Dolan, Greenvale; John O’Sullivan, IHFA president; Jack O’Connor, Ballykennedy Herd, Ballingarry, Co Limerick, who won the judge’s recognition award; Edward Griffiths, judge; and Michael Madigan, Greenvale, at the IHFA open day.
LONGFORD SHOW: first prizewinner, Kilkitt Rambo, with Katy Brady.
Bannow & Rathangan Show, Co Wexford: Kate O’Leary (eight) from Gallbally, Co Wexford, in the young handler class. \ Nichola Browne Sinnott
BANNOW & RATHANGAN SHOW: Gemma Hurley from Kilkenny with Bo Peep Jackson, the Valais Blacknose champion. \ Mary Browne
BANNOW & RATHANGAN SHOW: the all-Ireland three-year-old Galway Crystal winner. From left: Freda Kinnarney, ISA; James O’Callaghan from Galway Crystal, Sharon Kelly Murphy, owner, and Shirley Hurst. \ Mary Browne
BALLINA SHOW: Kieran Doddy took home the overall Charolais champion and reserve interbreed champion for his heifer, Tubbernadur Utopia ET sired by Military and out of a Heracles-sired dam.
BALLINA SHOW: Shane McGreal took home the champion Aberdeen Angus title for his heifer.
Showing the overall Simmental champion Fearna Robyn and reserve champion Fearne Realta at Ballina Show are cousins Ellen, Anna, Luke and Iarla Neenan.
