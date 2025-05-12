A small entry of 27 Charolais and Limousin bulls presented for sale at the showgrounds in Carrick-on-Shannon, on Saturday 10 May.

With the breeding season well underway, many of the 42 bulls catalogued had found new homes prior to the sale. Once again, farmers were keen to source a Limousin bull, with just one of the 12 Limousin bulls on offer leaving the ring unsold.

The 11 Limousin bulls that sell averaged €4,309, with a top price of €5,400 for two bulls. Receiving the joint top-price of €5,400 was Grovehill Vinny exhibited by Deirdre and Francis McGowan from Mohill in Co Leitrim.

Born in April 2024, Vinny is a son of Ewdenvale Ivor and the Lodge Hamlet daughter Esker-Hill Poppy. Carrying a five-star dairy-beef-index (DBI) of €143 and below average calving figures, he proved an attractive lot and went home with a buyer from Co Clare.

Leitrim bulls

Matching him at the same money was another Leitrim bred bull, Currycramp Vantastic, exhibited by Tom Mulligan and family from Dromod. Just 12-months-old, Vantastic had a page decorated with stars, carrying five stars across most traits as well as below breed average calving figures across beef and dairy.

Currycramp Vantastic which sold for €5,400.

Sired by Jaurel and out of a Mereside Godolphin bred dam, this young bull also carries two copies of the F94L gene and was the pick of a local suckler farmer.

Hailing from Drumshanbo in Co Leitrim, Pat Logan was next best in the Limousin with Creenagh Vagabond, a 15-month-old son of Chatelain and a Plumtree Fantastic bred cow. He offered buyers a four-star terminal index of €128 and a three-star replacement index of €107 within breed, which coincided with a calving figure of just 2.3% on beef cows.

Charolais

Twelve out of the 15 Charolais bulls on offer exchanged hands, selling for an average of €4,320.

Prices peaked at €5,300 for Liam McWeeney's February 2024 born bull, Longstone Vivian. Sired by Dovea Genetics' AI sire Pottlereagh Mark and out of a Nelson bred dam, Vivian carries a replacement index of €112, ranking him in the top 20% of the Charolais breed and is below breed average on calving. Auctioneer Francis McGowan knocked him down to a farmer from Northern Ireland.

Longstone Vivian which sold for €5,300 exhibited by Liam McWeeney.

Another Northern Ireland farmer secured Tirerril Valiant for a sum of €5,100. Bred and exhibited by Padraig Jinks from Co Sligo, this January 2024 born bull is a son of Goldstar Ludwig and a Fiston bred cow. He qualified for the the a suckler carbon efficiency programme (SCEP) with a four-star terminal index of €120.

Sligo breeder Seamus Walsh traded Maugherow Vinny at €5,000, a 15-month-old son of the easy calving french sire, Infidele. A single carrier of the F94L gene, he displayed some impressive indexes and was acquired by a farmer from Co Sligo.

