The 2022 event saw hundreds of spectators watch on at 16 hours of non-stop selling as new records were broken all night long.

The Carrick-on-Shannon Winter Fair has become an earmarked event in the diary of commercial cattle and show cattle enthusiasts from all over Ireland and the UK.

People travel from near and far to witness one of the finest and final showcases of commercial cattle in Ireland and to join in on a weekend full of fun with like-minded people from the industry.

The show and sale have become an annual favourite for those involved, whether they are organisers, exhibitors, buyers or just spectators and it is a culmination of many months of hard work.

The hustle and bustle has been building rapidly as attendees look forward to showing, selling and catching up with new and old friends.

The two-day event which has moved to a two-weekend event due to popular demand, boasts something for every farmer whether they are interested in top-end show cattle, heavy bullocks for finishing or quality breeding females.

This year’s event will see the show and sale of senior cattle take place on Monday 20 November, while the show of calves and weanlings will take place on Sunday 26 November, followed by the sale on Monday 27 November.

Record entries

After the 2022 event was met with record entries and 16 hours of non-stop selling, this year’s event has again been impressively supported by breeders with 120 cattle entered for the first day of the event and 414 entered for the second weekend.

Last year’s sale was topped by the junior Belgian Blue champion, a BYU-sired heifer calf from the herd of Chris and Niamh Meehan, Co Mayo, that sold for €14,500.

In 2021, the sale achieved a record price of €18,000 when Sean Ramsbottom’s junior Limousin champion sold for €18,000. Will a new record be set again this year and who will take the plaudits? All roads lead to Carrick-on-Shannon on 20, 26 and 27 November to find out.