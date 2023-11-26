The second weekend of the Carrick-on-Shannon Winter Fair kicked off on Sunday morning with the young handlers classes divided by age due to a bumper entry.

The task of judging fell at the hands of Eleanor Reilly and Catherine Smith.

This duo are no strangers to the show ring.

Junior class

In the junior class - open to young exhibitors aged 12 to 15 years - it was Adam Doran from Ballinasloe, Co Roscommon, who took the plaudits.

In second place was Alice Fitzsimons from Loughduff, Co Cavan, and in third place was Grace O’Donovan from Dunmanway, Co Cork.

Senior class

In the senior class - which saw the young handlers aged 15 to 17 years take to the ring - it was Sarah O’Neill from Bagnalstown, Co Carlow, who secured the highly sought after RDS medal.

In second place was Oisin Robinson from Termon, Co Donegal, and in third place was Isobella Flanagan from Strokestown, Co Roscommon.

Sarah O'Neill, senior young handlers winner, with judges Eleanor Reilly and Catherine Smith.

Don't forget you can keep an eye on all the action on our social feeds.