Following on from the success in 2023 and 2024, the North Eastern Charolais Club will host its Rising Stars Calf Show in Ballyjamesduff Mart on Saturday 24 May.

This year's show will see over 60 pedigree and commercial Charolais calves compete across 11 classes.

Some of the best Charolais calves in the region will be on display, offering breeders the opportunity to see what new genetics are on offer.

Judging will commence at noon and entry is free to everyone.