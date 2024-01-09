Cleenagh Dribbler sold for the top price of 4,000gns at the Cleenagh Pedigrees Trilogy Part two sale in Ballymena.

Just one week into the new year, A and C Richardson of the Cleenagh flock in Lisnaskea, Co Fermanagh kicked off their 2024 success with their Trilogy sale – Part two.

The sale consisted of just over 80 entries in total, with 46 Badger Face Texels, 30 Blue Texels and 10 Dutch Spotted sheep all up for grabs.

The Cleenagh flock was established 12 years ago, and the Richardsons have prided themselves on buying and producing the best the breed has to offer.

They currently have the largest Badger Face Texel flock in Ireland, and the second largest on the British Isles.

Speaking ahead of the sale, the couple said; “We are deeply grateful and indebted to everyone for the help along the way.Whether that was to teach us how to trim show sheep or sponge sheep, thank you for bringing us to this point today. We really were, and probably still are, novices in the industry.

"We are always grateful, especially for the customers and in particular the repeat custom we have received through the years.”

Leading Prices

Badger Face Texel

Topping the sale on the day at 4,000gns was Cleenagh Dribbler, an April 2022-born gimmer sired by the homebred ram, Cleenagh Makavelli.

Cleenagh Eye Catcher secured next best in the Badger Face section when she went on to sell for 3,500gns. Also sired by Makavelli, the empty ewe lamb born in March 2023 was a full twin sister to the Richardson’s junior stock tup.

Cleenagh Diva trailed closely behind at Friday evening’s sale when the hammer fell for the March 2022-born shearling gimmer at 3,000gns. Diva was sired by another homebred ram, Cleenagh Bodybuilder and sold on the day, having been served by Cleenagh Makavelli.

Blue Texel

Leading the way for the Blue Texel flock, Cleenagh Ewe Darling came out on top when she secured 3,800gns. The March 2020-born ewe was sired by Whatmore Chizel and sold carrying twins to Johnstown Hercules.

Of the choice lots of the day, an embryo from Cleenagh Ewe Darling and Matt’s G Force, sold for 1,600gns on the day. It was no surprise this embryo was in hot demand with Ewe Darling producing Balmoral champions at such a young age.

Next in line was Cleenagh Her Magesty, a March 2023-born Cleenagh Xquizit ewe lamb that also secured 1,600gns on the evening.

Dutch Spotted

Topping the lots in the Dutch Spotted section was the April 2020-born Kilroot Champion daughter, Kilroot Dawn. Sold carrying triplets to Diamond Gustavo, the young ewe secured 2,300gns.

Cleenagh Flipping Fantastic was next to hit the jackpot when she sold for 2,200gns. The February 2022-born ewe sold carrying twins again to Diamond Gustavo.

Also achieving 2,200gns on the evening was the April 2021-born Sunnybank Emotionless. The Beech Hay Chancellor daughter who was scanned with triplets showed lots of potential and was served once again to Diamond Gustavo.