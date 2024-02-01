The 2024 stars of the future calf show takes place on Saturday 10 February in Ballymena.

The Northern Ireland Commercial Cattle Exhibitors Club (NICCEC) has announced Louise Ballantyne as the judge for 2024.

Louise needs no introduction to the show ring, having many champions under her belt. She also judged the NICCEC summer show in 2018.

Last year's pre-sale show judge was Gareth Corrie from Newtownards, Co Down. Corrie selected Chris Johnston's entry as his supreme overall champion in 2023 and the British Blue-cross heifer sold later that day for £13,000.

Who will take home this year's supreme champion? Keep an eye on the Irish Farmers Journal for results.

Online catalogue available to view on here.